Murfreesboro, TN

Daily Pickleball at McFadden

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis fun sport combines many elements of tennis, badminton, and...

Indoor pickleball lessons and play available

Submitted by Debby Walters, B-W Community Education. WOODVILLE, WI – Pickleball is a fun, easy-to-learn game for all ages and abilities. It is played on a badminton-size court with a low net, paddles, and a perforated ball, much like a whiffle ball. It’s great for beginners but can also be a fast-paced competitive game for advanced players. If you are interested in learning to play, join us on Monday evenings at Viking Middle School beginning on January 3 at 6:30 p.m. Play continues through Monday, February 28 on the Mondays that school is in session (no play on January 17 and February 7). Experienced players are welcome too!
WOODVILLE, WI
Ultimate Bingo

Like to play Bingo? Want to meet new people? Come to the Ultimate Bingo! Don’t miss out on the fun and prizes. Call 615-848-2550 for more information. Meets in room 104.
MURFREESBORO, TN

