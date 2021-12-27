Daily Pickleball at McFadden

Submitted by Debby Walters, B-W Community Education. WOODVILLE, WI – Pickleball is a fun, easy-to-learn game for all ages and abilities. It is played on a badminton-size court with a low net, paddles, and a perforated ball, much like a whiffle ball. It’s great for beginners but can also be a fast-paced competitive game for advanced players. If you are interested in learning to play, join us on Monday evenings at Viking Middle School beginning on January 3 at 6:30 p.m. Play continues through Monday, February 28 on the Mondays that school is in session (no play on January 17 and February 7). Experienced players are welcome too!

WOODVILLE, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO