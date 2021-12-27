Daily Pickleball at McFadden

Submitted by Debby Walters, B-W Community Education. WOODVILLE, WI – Pickleball is a fun, easy-to-learn game for all ages and abilities. It is played on a badminton-size court with a low net, paddles, and a perforated ball, much like a whiffle ball. It’s great for beginners but can also be a fast-paced competitive game for advanced players. If you are interested in learning to play, join us on Monday evenings at Viking Middle School beginning on January 3 at 6:30 p.m. Play continues through Monday, February 28 on the Mondays that school is in session (no play on January 17 and February 7). Experienced players are welcome too!
On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Boys and Girls Club in Fayetteville is where you'll find a group of pickleball players coming together to play the sport that is growing in popularity. It's easy to play and doesn't require much equipment just comfortable shoes, a paddle and a few balls and you're ready to go.
