Fullerton, CA

Pedestrian dies after being hit by bus in Fullerton: Police

By Cameron Kiszla
 4 days ago

A man died after he was hit by a bus in Fullerton Sunday night, according to authorities.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was believed to be walking in the roadway of southbound Harbor Boulevard when he was struck by an Orange County Transportation Authority bus at about 6:38 p.m., the Fullerton Police Department announced in a release.

The man, who was found unresponsive by police just south of the intersection with Valencia Mesa Drive, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fullerton Police Investigator H. Barclay at 714-738-6815.

To provide information anonymously, call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

KTLA

KTLA

