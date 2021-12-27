ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Sarah Weddington, Texas lawyer who argued Roe v. Wade, dies at 76

By Jake Bleiberg - Oregonian
ourcommunitynow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lawyer reportedly died in her sleep early...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Texas governor’s decision: Whether to pardon George Floyd

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Doling out pardons is a holiday tradition for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who around every Christmas grants them to a handful of ordinary citizens, typically for minor offenses committed years or decades ago. But one name stands out on his desk: George Floyd. Abbott has not said whether he will posthumously pardon Floyd this […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Radar Online.com

Brian Laundrie's Parents Might Be In Possession Of His Notebook That Could Possibly Hold Key To Gabby Petito's Murder

Brian Laundrie's parents, Christopher and Roberta, might have the key to Gabby Petito's murder in their possession. The Sun suggests the Laundries found out about Brian's $20,000 fortune from his notebook, which is believed to hold the answers about Gabby's final days with their son. Article continues below advertisement. Brian's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘I had a Black friend’: Lawmaker’s tone deaf tweet on racism gets blasted on Twitter

Republican lawmaker Patricia Morgan is at the centre of a controversy after she tweeted that she had lost a Black friend due to critical race theory.In a tweet on Tuesday, the Rhode Island state representative said: “I had a black friend. I liked her and I think she liked me, too. But now she is hostile and unpleasant.”“I am sure I didn’t do anything to her, except be white. Is that what teachers and our political leaders really want for our society? Divide us because of our skin color? #CRT” she added.I had a black friend. I liked her...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Weddington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lawyer
voiceofalexandria.com

Sarah Weddington, lawyer who argued Roe v. Wade, dies at 76

DALLAS (AP) — Sarah Weddington, a Texas lawyer who as a 26-year-old successfully argued the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade before the U.S. Supreme Court, died Sunday. She was 76. Susan Hays, Weddington’s former student and colleague, said she died in her sleep early Sunday morning at...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy