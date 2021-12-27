ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three lucky Australians scoop $2.1million each in a huge Christmas Day lotto draw

By Michael Pickering
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Three Australians have been given an enormous Christmas present by winning a multi-million dollar lottery on December 25.

One of them was a man in his 40s from Broken Hill, in far western NSW, who scored the windfall in the festive TattsLotto draw.

He and two other entries, one from Victoria and one from Western Australia, each won $2,111,667.39 in division one.

The Lott officials contacted the man on Boxing Day to discover he had no idea of his massive win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kZcK1_0dWWFRiG00
The Lott officials contacted a man in his 40s from Broken Hill, who wished to remain anonymous, to discover he had no idea of his massive Christmas Day win

'I hadn't even checked my ticket because of everything going on with Christmas,' the man told lottery officials.

'I don't think I received any presents as good as this one! It's all real, right? This was the last thing I was expecting on Boxing Day.'

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, achieved the windfall with a 50-game QuickPick entry.

He said he would invest his winnings in real estate.

'This does so much for us,' he said. 'We've been trying to buy a new house, so that's now taken care of.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2waNfe_0dWWFRiG00
The man from NSW and two other entries, one from Victoria and one from Western Australia, each won $2,111,667.39 in Division 1

'I'll still keep working. I won't retire. Things just become so much easier. There will just be less to worry about.

'I just can't believe it.'

The winning numbers in the Christmas Day draw were 31, 6, 42, 21, 30 and 19, while the supplementary numbers were 38 and 15.

There had now been 220 division one winners this financial year, including 75 winners located in NSW.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

