Colfax, CA

Travelers enjoy the snow while waiting out Interstate 80 closure

By Rowena Shaddox, Jonathan Taraya
 4 days ago

COLFAX, Calif. (KTXL) — Low-altitude snow poured down right around the 2,400-foot elevation in Colfax.

Interstate 80 shut down Saturday night and will remain closed through Monday morning when Caltrans can reassess roadway conditions.

The plump snowflakes began falling hours earlier.

Multiple truck drivers stopped in Applegate with some of them waiting out the snow since Saturday night.

Amazon truck driver Kamil Damirov told FOX40 he just wants to make his delivery so he can get back home to his family in New York.

Highway 50 closed from Placerville to Meyers

“I go to Michigan, and I want to spend the new year with my family. And my mom even came to visit us but I couldn’t go to meet her, you know, because even tonight I will stay here,” Damirov explained.

As truckers kept warm inside their big rigs further up the road, Caltrans shut down traffic to the freeway.

At the 3,000-foot level, snow covered both lanes of the closed freeway as fresh powder blanketed the sides of the road and covered up the towering trees.

Another family found a way around the road closure to get to a rest stop, where they marveled at all the beauty.

“We went off the freeway and took the frontage roads. And then just snuck past,” said one member of the Stehlik family.

“Love it! It’s a lot. It’s worth it, definitely worth it. Brought our two dogs and the mom,” another family member said.

Interstate 80 closed from Colfax to Nevada state line due to low visibility

“More, the more snow the better,” a third Stehlik added.

The family told FOX40 they didn’t get their fill of skiing last weekend, so they’re back for more.

Another family, this one from San Mateo, also found a way to get around the road closure, so brothers Mateo and Jason could work on building a snowman as their little sister stomped the crunchy snow for the first time.

Both families said it was well worth the effort to get to the snow.

“Happy New Year. Happy New Year,” the Stehlik family said with laughter before driving off.

Foresthill residents, travelers rely on community as storm issues persist

FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — The record-breaking storm is dumping snow in lower elevations and leaving many in the dark.  PG&E crews are working to restore power in Foresthill. Meanwhile, residents are using machines and manpower to clear feet of snow.  Dave Tachera said he couldn't use a snow blower because all the snow that fell […]
Storm drenches Southern California, shuts Interstate 5

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drenching rains fell across a swath of Southern California and snow brought traffic to a halt on a major highway early Thursday as the last in a series of December storms that walloped the state moved through. The Grapevine section of Interstate 5 high in the mountains north of Los Angeles […]
'Let's hope it continues': Auburn residents excited to see snow

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) – The snow has not just been falling in the Sierra, several foothill communities also saw their fair share of snowfall over the last 24 hours. North Auburn, at 1,500 feet, received fresh snow overnight Tuesday and throughout Wednesday morning. Those who live in the area said Auburn gets a little bit of […]
Snowstorms damage power lines, canals across Sierra

(KTXL) — Pacific Gas and Electric said tens of thousands of its Sierra customers are still in the dark as crews struggle to get through the snow to damaged equipment. PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland said as of Wednesday evening roughly 49,000 customers in four counties were without power. They include: Nevada County El Dorado County […]
Near-freezing temperatures expected as wet weather ends

(KTXL) — Conditions will be cloudy and cool Wednesday as heavy rain and snow continue to fall throughout the region, with conditions expected to lighten in the afternoon. Rain blanketed the Sacramento region, turning to snow around 2,000 feet in elevation in places like Auburn, and continues to pound communities in the foothills and Sierra, […]
22 rescued as downpours flood Leo Carrillo State Park campsites in Malibu

(KTLA) — Heavy downpours flooded campgrounds at Leo Carrillo State Park in Malibu Thursday morning, prompting rescue crews to help nearly two dozen people out of the area. Los Angeles County Fire Department search and rescue personnel responded around 6 a.m. to the campground, located about 50 feet from the entrance off Pacific Coast Highway. […]
Snow survey brings good news to California, but drought still lingers

PHILLIPS, Calif. (KTXL) — The first snow survey of the season brought hopeful news for California's water supply. The Department of Water Resources says the state's snowpack is way above average for this time of year. "We are off to a great start," said Sean De Guzman, with DWR. The Department of Water Resources measures snowpack […]
Report: California police stops down significantly in 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Traffic and pedestrian stops by California law enforcement agencies dropped significantly in 2020 compared to the year before, but Black or transgender people were still more likely to be searched than white or cisgender people, according to a state report released Friday. The annual report by California's Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board […]
Sacramento New Year's Eve events still on for some businesses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Even though Sacramento canceled its New Year's Eve celebration due to COVID-19 concerns, some local businesses believe keeping the party going will be worth the risk. "Come down, play some mini-golf, have a beer or two," Flatstick Pub General Manager Adam Richards said.  It's an open invitation to the downtown pub. […]
