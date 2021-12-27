Travelers enjoy the snow while waiting out Interstate 80 closure

COLFAX, Calif. (KTXL) — Low-altitude snow poured down right around the 2,400-foot elevation in Colfax.

Interstate 80 shut down Saturday night and will remain closed through Monday morning when Caltrans can reassess roadway conditions.

The plump snowflakes began falling hours earlier.

Multiple truck drivers stopped in Applegate with some of them waiting out the snow since Saturday night.

Amazon truck driver Kamil Damirov told FOX40 he just wants to make his delivery so he can get back home to his family in New York.

“I go to Michigan, and I want to spend the new year with my family. And my mom even came to visit us but I couldn’t go to meet her, you know, because even tonight I will stay here,” Damirov explained.

As truckers kept warm inside their big rigs further up the road, Caltrans shut down traffic to the freeway.

At the 3,000-foot level, snow covered both lanes of the closed freeway as fresh powder blanketed the sides of the road and covered up the towering trees.

Another family found a way around the road closure to get to a rest stop, where they marveled at all the beauty.

“We went off the freeway and took the frontage roads. And then just snuck past,” said one member of the Stehlik family.

“Love it! It’s a lot. It’s worth it, definitely worth it. Brought our two dogs and the mom,” another family member said.

“More, the more snow the better,” a third Stehlik added.

The family told FOX40 they didn’t get their fill of skiing last weekend, so they’re back for more.

Another family, this one from San Mateo, also found a way to get around the road closure, so brothers Mateo and Jason could work on building a snowman as their little sister stomped the crunchy snow for the first time.

Both families said it was well worth the effort to get to the snow.

“Happy New Year. Happy New Year,” the Stehlik family said with laughter before driving off.

