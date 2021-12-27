ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver leads police on pursuit after man found dead inside home

By Domenick Candelieri
 4 days ago

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Police are investigating Sunday after finding a man dead inside a home in Oceanside and arresting another person following a pursuit.

A 911 caller reported around 6:30 p.m. about a shooting inside a house along Ely Street, according to the Oceanside Police Department. When officers arrived at the location, they found the victim shot to death.

Officer wounded, suspect killed when police chase ends in shootout

As police were investigating at the home, they pulled over a driver who drove past the crime scene. Authorities say the man driving refused to stop and led police on a brief pursuit that ended after the driver crashed into another car on Oceanside Blvd and Foussat Rd.

The suspect tried to escape following the crash, but police were able to arrest him.

A separate police chase , also in North County Sunday evening, stemmed from a killing in Vista and ended in a fatal police shootout in Escondido . It was unrelated to the Oceanside killing.

