Metal band Soulfly have announced their latest tour, a spring 2022 US wide tour that will have 35 different shows. During the tour, Soulfly will be supported by the band 200 Stab Wounds for some of the dates. Tickets for the show are already on sale on Soulfly’s official website Soulfly.com. The tour starts on February 7, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV and concludes on Gallup, NM on March 19. Songs on the tour will be taken from Soulfly’s upcoming album, which will be following up their 2018 album Ritual, which was reviewed on mxdwn.com. The band has been working on this follow up for quite some time, and although it is not yet released, they announced in April of 2021 that they were almost finished with a new album.

