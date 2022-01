SSS rank among all left-handed relief pitchers in the system: 10. A native of Fort Wayne, Garrett Schoenle’s father played shortstop for IPFW. Garrett inherited some of that athleticism, and became the Northrop High School football’s all-time leader in passing yards and completions. However, it was as a pitcher that he attracted the most suitors. In fact, his baseball prowess was so good that he was the 2017 Gatorade Indiana High School Baseball Player of the Year. It’s no wonder that many Division I schools recruited him, and he was selected in the 30th round by the Cincinnati Reds in that year’s MLB draft. While Schoenle did opt to play ball for Cincinnati, it was not to play for the Reds but to don the uniform of the University of Cincinnati Bearcats.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO