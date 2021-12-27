3812 Bel Pre Road , #13

This well-maintained top-level condo has been freshly painted from the ceiling to the baseboard trim. Brand new carpet was installed in the living room, hallway, and bedrooms. Stainless steel gas stove, dishwasher, ample kitchen cabinet space, and refrigerator with a built-in ice...
Welcome to newly renovated 2038 E Preston St in the heart of East Baltimore revitalization! This home is bright, sunny, and just waiting for you to come call it your own! It has an open main level, complete with a wet bar, half bath, and kitchen with lots of cabinet space! The upper level hosts 2 owners suites, with a deck off the rear bedroom, and upper level laundry. Add in a finished basement and rear fenced in yard and the only thing missing is YOU! Close to Johns Hopkins, Eager Park, and all the amenities East Baltimore has to offer. Make an appointment and come fall in love with your new home today!
Buyers, we present 3806 Rokeby! An appealing 3 bedroom 1 bathroom townhouse. Property has been upgraded with new countertops. Mechanicals are all in great condition. Unfinished basement. Sellers motivated & priced to move. Submit an offer or go see it today!. Listing courtesy of Iron Valley Real Estate Of Central...
Welcome to Southwoods Community. The home was built in 2005, well maintained, 1/2 mile from Patuxent River Naval Air Station located at Gate 3. This Colonial has many upgrades: Hardwood floors, a Gourmet kitchen with Granite countertops, a Double oven, Cook-top 42" Cabinets & Secretary desk built-in. Crown Molding, Surround Sound: Large main suite with walk-in closet, soaking tub with separate shower, and a brand new large deck backs to trees. Also included is the two-car front-load garage.The roof is six months old, new floors replaced in June 2019, kitchen granite tops installed in Nov 2020, Kitchen refrigerator bought in 2020.
Situated on a wonderful corner lot is this well maintained 2 bed, 2 bath home with an addition that could be a third bedroom or Family room. This home offers two fireplaces, wood floors and a train hobby room in basement just waiting for a new enthusiast , owner can leave train layout with agreed piece or remove if requested. Loads of potential in the partially finished basement space to make your own.
Beautiful end unit Townhouse for Sale in Wakeland Manor: 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, (dining room was converted to 4th bedroom), Kitchen has been updated with granite, stainless steel appliances (new 2021 Fridge, washer and dryer) , gorgeous gas fireplace stands on a stone wall, wood floors on main level, stairways and hall ways, carpet in bedrooms can be replaced with strong offer, large fenced backyard with patio, 1 car garage with driveway. Great neighborhood with plenty of amenities throughout.
Beautifully maintained and tastefully decorated duplex in sought after Dahlia Park of Wildewood . Open and bright space that give you the feel of single family living. Open concept kitchen flowing into living room. Separate dining room and workspace/study on main level for those working remotely. Spacious primary bedroom with smartly designed bathroom and walk in closet. Laundry room located on upper level too along with 2 other generous bedrooms and additional full bath. Lower level rec room with an amazing spa like bathroom complete with a sauna. Rear loading garage and a cozy maintenance free deck. You won't want to leave the comfort of this home!More pictures to come....
PROFESSIONAL PHOTOS COMING NEXT WEEK - Location, Price and Condition all come together in this beautiful Lennar townhouse. Completely open main level with a gourmet kitchen, Quartz countertops, engineered hardwood, family room, unique backsplash, deck and much more... Upper level boasts three generous sized bedrooms, laundry room, guest bathroom with granite countertops. Lower level is completely open with a large recreation room, full bath and sliding glass doors to the outside. Don't miss this available now opportunity to own in one of the best locations Anne Arundel County has to offer.
Beautiful 6 Bedroom, 7 Full Baths and 3 Half baths & 4 car garage on 5.51 acres on the Ni River Reservoir. Be sure and visit the single photos and 3D video to appreciate this magnificent Home. Hard to describe with words and you will need to visit to appreciate. 1st Floor Primary BR and Bath, that you won't believe. Joining the Primary BR you have an exercise room and Spa Room, with separate HVAC. The entire home has upgraded Chair Rail and Crown Molding. Gourmet kitchen with Morning Room and Keeping Room that lead to the Trex Deck and Screen Porch with gas Fireplace and large gas grille. The 2 story Living Room opens to the deck with extra large windows, gas fireplace and Bar. Second Floor with 4 Bedrooms all with Full Bath and Walk in closets. The second floor landing has built in book cases that open to a hidden room. Finished full Lower Level that is light filled with sliding doors that lead to the patio and view of the Ni River. Lower Level also has a full bar, cigar room with walnut paneling, sealed door and smoke dampers.
**NEW CONSTRUCTION** Schedule the moving trucks -- You can be in this custom-built home this Spring or build your own. Photos are for marketing purposes. The Nantucket floorplan has serious curb appeal, with a fantastic wrap-around porch and a side-entry 2-car garage. Step into the home from the garage to find the all-important mudroom, with cubbies, a coat closet and a sink.Your kitchen is open to both the sun-filled morning room and the family room, anchored by a stone fireplace with an Amish mantle. Head upstairs to find all the beds/baths. The corner primary suite includes a closet the size of a small bedroom and a 5-piece ensuite. The three guest rooms each have walk-in closets and share the spacious hallway bathroom with a separate shower and water closet. The Nantucket floorplan also includes a secluded office off the foyer and an unfinished basement with a third full bathroom roughed in, so you have room to grow as your family expands .In nearly every room, you can rely on the professional designer+GGs color and fixture choices, or pick your own. In the bathrooms, if you want subway tiles everywhere, you got it. In the kitchen, do you prefer butcher block on the center island and quartz everywhere else? Done. Want wood spindles on the staircase instead of metal? Sounds good. Want ceiling fans in every bedroom? Litz Custom Homes can make it happen.Competition is high for brand new homes here. Make an appointment now before someone else does.
This well-kept cape cod sits on 2.52 acres with an additional 3.03 acres included in sale (separate tax account #355202).Welcome home to 6592 Fenwick Road. Bring your animals to your own little piece of country. While still convenient to amenities, when you pull up to your new home, you will leave the busy world behind! Whether you need room for kids, dogs, 4wheelers, or horses, this is the home for you. The possibilities are endless what you can do. Inside, the first level flows easily from the country kitchen with breakfast nook, to the separate dining room and the spacious living room where everyone can gather around the woodstove on those chilly winter nights.Every bedroom in this house has its own bathroom! The first floor also has a master bedroom with private bath. Perfect for guests or multi-generational living. The 2nd floor is designed to keep the kiddos close but have your own privacy also. The 2nd master has a reading nook, and additional flex space for a teen hangout or homeschooling area. The owner's suite has a luxurious hotel feel with an expansive dressing room/closet and bath, separated by beautiful, new barn doors. You will enter your private oasis through the attached sitting area and find tranquility within the vaulted ceilings. Walk in closet (currently used as a nursey) offers plenty of storage. Outside you will find plenty of yard to run and play, a dog run for all your pooches (or goats!) and a large garden to exercise that green thumb! The carport covering & large shed do not convey but are available for purchase. This home is everything you need!
Nottingham Renovation! *** Cute as a button and tucked away in a close knit community *** Weekly happy hours! *** Perry Hall schools *** Brick cape cod built like a tank *** New kitchen with stainless appliances and granite *** Large finished basement *** Possible 4th bedroom in basement with private entrance / egress *** Flat, fenced rear yard.
Impeccably Designed and Luxe Home in Manassas! Beautifully nestled on a spacious 0.53-acre lot in a desirable area, this 5BR/3.5BA, 3,637sqft residence entices the imagination with gorgeous craftsman architectural influences, colonial detailing, a welcoming covered front porch, and tidy landscaping. Bursting with natural light and luxurious touches, the freshly painted interior dazzles with an openly flowing floorplan, new engineered hardwood flooring throughout most of the home, a modern color scheme, impressive crown moulding, and a large living room with an ethernet connection and a fireplace. Delicious culinary creations are a breeze in the open concept kitchen, which features granite countertops, newer stainless-steel appliances (Nov. 2019), ample wood cabinetry with under-lighting, recessed lighting, a French door refrigerator, a built-in microwave, a center island, an enormous pantry, and an adjoining dining area with sliding glass doors to the expansive deck. Entertain guests and host parties with complete confidence in the fully fenced backyard, which has a sprawling greenspace, tons of room for grilling, and an installed privacy gate in the driveway (dogs can run freely without worry of escaping)! Enjoy having an abundance of space and being pampered in the primary bedroom featuring an ethernet connection, a deep closet, tray ceilings, and an attached en suite with a soaking tub, separate shower, and dual sinks. Three additional guest bedrooms are conveniently located on the 2nd level, while the lower-level guest bedroom includes new carpet. Other features: attached 2-car garage with newly redone driveway (July 2020), 2nd level laundry area with newer washer and dryer (Nov. 2019), newer dual-zone HVAC system (July 2020), basement rec room w/ethernet connection, inground backyard sprinkler, newer mini-washer (Nov 2019), professionally cleaned airducts (2019), newer tankless water heater (July 2020), all bedrooms and living room include coax connections, quick 45-minute drive from Downtown Washington D.C., close to shopping, restaurants, and schools, and so much more! Call now for your private tour!
4 Bedroom 3 Full Bath Split Foyer in Chesapeake Ranch Estates. Recent updates include new flooring, new microwave, new dishwasher, refrigerator, stove and much more. This home has just been freshly painted as well. Nothing to do here but move on in!!! Great location! Schedule your showing today!. Listing courtesy...
**OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY, JANUARY 2, FROM 1 to 4 PM***Sun streams into this expanded, renovated 1920s front porch Bungalow on a pretty, tree-lined street in Ashton Heights.**Walk to Clarendon Metro, restaurants, shops, nightlife, parks, and bike path.**A very versatile home to meet today's need for indoor and outdoor space.-- even a dog run for your pooch.**Enter through the front porch to a foyer with traditional living room on the right and dining room on the left.**The dining room flows into the kitchen with white wood cabinets, granite island, gas cooktop, stainless KitchenAid oven, refrigerator, and Bosch dishwasher, three pantries for exceptional storage.**The kitchen is open to the family room for sociable cooking with family and friends.**The family room offers a vaulted ceiling, wood burning fireplace, and built in cabinets with sink. Doors from the family room lead to the deck with steps to the patio and large, level, landscaped yard, and a dog run.**The oversized, detached garage provides space for a car, bikes, sports, and camping equipment.**A deep concrete and gravel driveway provides access to the garage and more parking.**Inside, the primary bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, windows on three sides, and an atrium door to the deck.**The primary bathroom features a double sink vanity, large shower, and linen closet.**The second bedroom has built-ins, allowing it to double as an office.**An updated hall bathroom serves the second and third bedrooms.**A power room and closets are off the central hall.**The lower level has a laundry room with three closets, shelving, and a big unfinished space with multiple glass block windows.**It is ideal for a gym, wine room, hobby and craft space, or valuable storage.**The home has been buffed and polished with fresh paint and refinished wood floors to complement the timeless renovation.**Central vacuum and built-in speakers are throughout the home.** Stroll to Zitkala-Sa Park, shops, services, restaurants, and elementary school.**A classic 1924 bungalow brimming with character, style, and updates.**
Great project for investor or homeowner willing to put in a little sweat equity. House needs a new roof and some other improvements, but otherwise in good shape. Two bedrooms and one bath on two floors, this home boasts outside space with a spacious deck and a fenced back yard. SFH - not a condo, for condo price. Home prices have increased nearly 8 percent in Lily Ponds-River Terrace in the last year. It's rare to find homes in this price range in this condition. Don't let this one slip away. Near the Maryland-DC line, close to the Anacostia River with a park with a playground and a bike trail nearby and a metro stop about a mile away.
One Level Living! Rambler style home offers two bedrooms and office with one full bath with hardwood floors, Open and airy kitchen with wood cabinetry. There is plenty of room in the backyard for pets and entertaining. Property is being sold as is, buyer will be responsible for all repairs.
PERSONALITY PLUS - It's like being on vacation EVERY DAY in this warm & welcoming one-of-a-kind Beauty on 15 private & wooded acres, conveniently located just 37 minutes north of C'ville & 90 min to DC. This stunning A-Frame offers endless possibilities - Full time home, Weekend get-away, Air B&B, Wedding Venue - you name it! Gather family & friends around the campfire after a hike in the woods, or tinker in your huge heated garage. Enjoy friendly gatherings & the night sky views from one of several decks & leave the outside world behind. You'll see custom built-ins throughout this gorgeous home & creative & efficient use of space. Separate Guest Cottage ready to finish for your studio/In-Law Suite/Home Office, etc. High speed internet via BEAM. Prepare to fall in love with this home - A true testament to the artistry & craftsmanship that has lovingly gone into creating this incredible abode. You'll never want to leave.,Painted Cabinets,Soapstone Counter,Wood Cabinets,Fireplace in Basement.
This recently renovated 2 bedroom, 1 full and 1 half bath is full of character and conveniently located very close to Patterson Park. The main level offers a gourmet kitchen with recently installed cabinets, granite countertops, an eat-in area, and stainless-steel appliances, a powder room, as well as a beautifully exposed brick wall, and a handsome iron stair railing. The rear patio off of the kitchen is fully fenced-in for privacy and is perfect for cookouts or movie night with friends. The second level boasts two bedrooms and a spacious remodeled hall bath with custom wood shelving. Hardwood throughout! The large basement space is great for storage and has interior and exterior access. Includes brand new roof, AC, and Water Heater! Caf++- lights were just added to enhance the neighborly love of this amazing block in Patterson Park. Eligible for LNYW Grant Program!
Beautiful, spacious Canton (Model B) townhouse with 4 bedrooms, 3 and 1/2 baths. Just two short blocks from Canton Square with popular restaurants, bars, and plenty of parks and areas to explore. End of group townhome with an assigned parking space. The house boasts a large, first floor living space with dining room, kitchen, and half bath. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and updated features including crown molding, chair rail, and built-ins. Bathrooms are contemporary, one with a whirlpool bathtub. Two fireplaces, a fully finished basement including family/media room, utility/laundry room, and a separate bedroom and bathroom. Fenced brick patio in the back. You don't want to miss this gem of a property located just a few blocks from the Canton waterfront.
One of a kind end unit townhome has been lovingly maintained and methodically upgraded by its owner. So many improvements are found throughout: Kitchen cabinets refaced, all new appliances including gas range, Quartz countertops with waterfall edge. Replacement windows including in the renovated den/office/3rd bedroom which included all new interior and exterior walls. All major systems have been replaced within the last few years including HVAC and water heater, and special features have been added: interior staircase wall removed and rebuilt with iron railing, custom blinds including remote controlled blackout skylight shades, retractable awning over rear patio, extensive landscaping and hardscaping including stone pavers walkway and patio, retaining wall, storage shed with electric, fenced yard, custom closet organizers. You'll love the living room featuring a cathedral ceiling, hardwood flooring, and wood burning fireplace with gas logs, as well as the dining area with another vaulted ceiling and more skylights, the upgraded bathrooms with tile flooring, including one with a Jacuzzi tub, and so much more. This home is full of special features and improvements that will delight you at every turn.,Glass Front Cabinets,Painted Cabinets,Quartz Counter,Fireplace in Living Room.
