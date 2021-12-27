6722 Brookmont Drive

This well-kept cape cod sits on 2.52 acres with an additional 3.03 acres included in sale (separate tax account #355202).Welcome home to 6592 Fenwick Road. Bring your animals to your own little piece of country. While still convenient to amenities, when you pull up to your new home, you will leave the busy world behind! Whether you need room for kids, dogs, 4wheelers, or horses, this is the home for you. The possibilities are endless what you can do. Inside, the first level flows easily from the country kitchen with breakfast nook, to the separate dining room and the spacious living room where everyone can gather around the woodstove on those chilly winter nights.Every bedroom in this house has its own bathroom! The first floor also has a master bedroom with private bath. Perfect for guests or multi-generational living. The 2nd floor is designed to keep the kiddos close but have your own privacy also. The 2nd master has a reading nook, and additional flex space for a teen hangout or homeschooling area. The owner's suite has a luxurious hotel feel with an expansive dressing room/closet and bath, separated by beautiful, new barn doors. You will enter your private oasis through the attached sitting area and find tranquility within the vaulted ceilings. Walk in closet (currently used as a nursey) offers plenty of storage. Outside you will find plenty of yard to run and play, a dog run for all your pooches (or goats!) and a large garden to exercise that green thumb! The carport covering & large shed do not convey but are available for purchase. This home is everything you need!

