PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – With only a couple of weeks left in 2021, the Arizona Department of Health Services is reporting more deaths from COVID-19 than what we saw in all of 2020. As of Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, the ADHS dashboard showed 10,398 COVID-related deaths in 2020, and 13,055 in 2021. With delayed reporting and death certificate matching, that number will continue to go up through at least January 2022, possibly into mid-February.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO