ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Asian shares mixed as omicron worries crimp market optimism

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZhdBD_0dWWATaL00

Asian shares were mixed Tuesday, as optimism set off by a rally on Wall Street was dampened by concerns over the potential impact of the omicron variant of coronavirus.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped nearly 1.0% to 28,960.31 in morning trading. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.1% to 3,002.72. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.1% to 23,201.42, while the Shanghai Composite dipped 0.2% to 3,610.32. Trading was closed in Australia for Boxing Day.

Much of Asia has yet to see surges in infections of the omicron variant already playing out in other parts of the world, but experts are warning the region likely won't be spared.

Japan has yet to see such a wave of new cases. Many areas are bustling with yearend shoppers, and many events are being held with spectators, although most people are wearing masks.

New daily cases in Japan have totaled about 200 lately. There have been relatively few COVID-related deaths so far with some recent days having none. Still, analysts warned uncertainties lie ahead.

“Record rallies are a tad too optimistic,” said Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank, pointing to huge numbers of omicron cases in Europe and the U.S.

Technology companies led U.S. stocks broadly higher on Monday, extending the market's recent rally and nudging the S&P 500 to another all-time high.

Wall Street kicked off the final week in a banner year for the stock market with mostly muted trading as investors returned from the Christmas holiday and several overseas markets remained closed.

The S&P 500 rose 1.4% to 4,791.19, its fourth straight gain. The benchmark index, which capped a holiday-shortened week Thursday with a record high, is on pace to close out the year with a 27.6% gain. It has notched 69 all-time highs so far this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% to 36,302.38 and the technology-heavy Nasdaq rose 1.4% to 15,871.26.

The major indexes posted weekly gains last week as fears ebbed about the potential impact of the COVID-19 omicron variant. However, much is still uncertain about omicron, which is spreading quickly and prompting a return to pandemic restrictions in some places.

Small company stocks also rose. The Russell 2000 index gained 0.9%, to 2,261.46.

Trading is expected to be quiet but potentially volatile this week as the omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread quickly throughout the U.S. and overseas. However most big investors have closed out their positions for 2021, and are like to hold their ground until next week.

Airline stocks closed lower on the news of pandemic-related cancellations. Delta Air Lines fell 0.8% and United Airlines slipped 0.6%.

Shares in cruise line operators also fell. Norwegian Cruise Line slid 2.6% for one of the biggest declines in the S&P 500. Carnival dropped 1.2% and Royal Caribbean fell 1.3%.

Authorities in many countries have doubled down on vaccination efforts as omicron outbreaks complicate efforts stave off fresh lockdowns while hospitals are still under strain from delta variant infections.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added 27 cents to $75.84 from $75.57 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.78 on Monday to $75.57.

Brent crude, the international standard, rose 27 cents to $78.87 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar slipped to $114.86 from $114.87. The euro cost $1.1325, inching down from $1.1327.

———

AP Business Writer Alex Veiga contributed.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Stocks Rise as Dow and S&P 500 Aim to Build on Records

U.S. stocks rose Thursday after the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average reached new record highs in the previous session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 65 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%. The Nasdaq Composite ticked up 0.5%. Thursday is the second-last trading session of...
STOCKS
Reuters

Didi revenue falls as China's regulatory crackdown hits business

Dec 29 (Reuters) - China's ride-hailing firm Didi Global on Wednesday reported a 1.7% decline in third-quarter revenue, as its domestic business took a hit from a regulatory crackdown. Daniel Zhang, the chief executive officer of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding , who had served as a director on...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Dollar and yen falls broadly on continued risk sentiment

The greenback ended lower against majority of its peers except versus safe-haven yen on holiday-thinned trading Wednesday on continued risk sentiment as investors focused on widespread of Omicron cases. Versus the Japanese yen, despite dollar found renewed buying at 114.75 in Asia and rallied to a fresh 1-month high of...
CURRENCIES
CNBC

Asia-Pacific stocks mostly rise; SenseTime jumps in Hong Kong debut

Shares in Asia-Pacific were largely higher in Thursday trade. Shares of Chinese artificial intelligence firm SenseTime Group rose more than 4% from their issue price in the early moments following their Friday debut in Hong Kong. The stock later extended those gains and was last trading more than 16% higher than the issue price.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Asian#Kospi#Hang Seng#Shanghai Composite#Vishnu#Mizuho Bank
FOXBusiness

Stocks mostly higher as Dow, S&P 500 seek new records

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher Thursday after Wall Street hit new highs and new daily U.S. coronavirus cases surged to a record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 74 points, or 0.13%, while S&P 500 rose 0.15%. The Nasdaq Composite traded near the flatline. Wall Street gained Wednesday for its...
STOCKS
CNBC

Dollar ticks up against rivals in thin holiday trading

The dollar ticked up against major rival currencies in holiday-thinned trading on Thursday, as investors remained cautiously optimistic about the economic consequences of a surge in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Reuters data shows global COVID-19 infections hit a record high over the past seven days but, comforted by...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
International Business Times

US Stocks Follow Europe Higher In Year-end Trading

US stock markets followed European indices higher at open Thursday, in quiet end-of-year trading as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 dominates sentiment. The world's top economy had hit its highest-ever seven-day average of new Covid cases Wednesday. Meanwhile the World Health Organization warned a "tsunami" of infections would push health...
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Dow scores six straight, and new highs to boot!

Dec 29 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. DOW SCORES SIX STRAIGHT, AND NEW HIGHS TO BOOT! (1603 EST/2103 GMT) The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) ended at a record high...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) advanced 1.11% to $171.55 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.14% to 4,793.06 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.25% to 36,488.63. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of gains. Johnson & Johnson closed $8.37 below its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
STOCKS
investing.com

Dalal St Likely to Open on a Positive Note; Factors Affecting Nifty50 on Dec 30

Investing.com -- The Nifty 50 Futures listed on the Singapore-based Exchange SGX, an early indicator for Nifty50 , was found trading 0.12% higher at 8:00 am on Thursday, indicating Dalal Street to open at a muted-to-positive note. At the same time, the Dow Jones Futures was marginally up 0.01%. The...
STOCKS
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks subdued, oil caps stellar year

SYDNEY, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Asian shares flatlined on a slow Thursday as the spread of Omicron clouded what is the last trading day of the year for many exchanges, while oil was close to finishing 2021 with gains of more than 50%. With coronavirus cases hitting record highs, many...
STOCKS
Reuters

China to stabilise markets, adopt registration-based IPO system - official

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -The chairman of China’s securities regulator, Yi Huiman, said China will stabilize and reform its capital markets next year, state-backed Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday. Yi said China will reform its stock market next year to adopt a comprehensive registration-based IPO system, which is currently only...
ECONOMY
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Year-end stats: Paris in top spot, Madrid last

Dec 30 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. YEAR-END STATS: PARIS IN TOP SPOT, MADRID LAST (1120 GMT) It's been a great year for equities globally and Europe was no exception,...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) shed 0.95% to $342.94 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.25% to 36,488.63 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.10% to 15,766.22. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $41.39 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Stocks Firm on Europe's Last Full Trading Day

(Reuters) - European shares inched higher on Thursday on hopes fresh coronavirus-related curbs and restrictions may not be needed going into the new year, even as a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant kept a lid on gains. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.2%, after edging 0.1%...
STOCKS
ABC News

ABC News

491K+
Followers
124K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy