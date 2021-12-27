COVID outbreaks taking toll on college football bowls

2021 was the year that the last few people who believed in Jim Harbaugh at Michigan finally gave up. In 2015, the former Pro Bowl quarterback and NFL Coach of the Year ditched the pros with hopes of leading the Wolverines to greatness. He seemed like the perfect person for the job: Not only had Harbaugh once been a first-team All–Big Ten QB at Michigan, but he also loved doing things like ordering whole milk at restaurants and saying that people shouldn’t eat chickens because they’re a “nervous bird.” This sort of 1890s-ass behavior hearkened back to an era when Michigan was a college football juggernaut, and presumably was the key to unlocking the once-powerful program Ohio State had left in the dust.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO