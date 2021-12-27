ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Horoscope today, Monday December 27: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates

By Mystic Meg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OOxPa_0dWW9g6e00

♈ ARIES

March 21 to April 20

You have strong ideas about how partnerships could be reprogrammed, adding fun and future-proof power.

This is the day to get them into the open.

The best deals might not happen the fastest but you will recognise them instantly. Luck repeats a recent sequence of numbers.

PLAY MYSTIC MEG BINGO TO WIN A SHARE OF £19,000

♉ TAURUS

April 21 to May 21

Saturn’s ability to keep your chart calm while coming up with sensational ideas kicks in, especially in any search for bargain buys.

You have the nerve to stick out a negotiation process and emerge a winner.

But you also bring a level of rich potential to every conversation. This is what “P” was waiting for.

♊ GEMINI

May 22 to June 21

You glow like a celebration candle and your steady light is just what someone younger needs.

So hold nothing back and let your kindness and love shine out.

If you are ready to meet someone new, romance waits in an “R” location.

Settled in a love bond? Body language is worth brushing up.

♋ CANCER

June 22 to July 22

Eyes that shine brighter when they look into your own might be a surprise – but the signals of attraction are genuine.

Your heart will guide you to the next move.

A family that recently expanded is about to grow again. This is the day to focus on plans for a personal restyle, with Jupiter still in this part of your chart.

♌ LEO

July 23 to August 23

Now is your moment for talking about creative dreams, as the moon and Mars expand local ideas into worldwide spaces.

The bigger you think and plan, the better. The third time you hear a name, you realise how this person or organisation can help.

A late gift brings an early travel offer – and yes, the time is right.

♍ VIRGO

August 24 to September 22

Managing your money need not mean spending less, rather adjusting systems to suit your lifestyle.

Mercury is strong in your chart to help this happen.

A time of saying “yes” only to please others is at an end and you feel the quiet confidence of making your own choices. Luck ticks a blue box.

♎ LIBRA

September 23 to October 23

Personal mystery, plus the ability to construct plots and storylines other people want to explore – these are the gifts of your personal moon.

If you are tempted to say more to a partner, hold back a little and enjoy the moment, including the chance to spend some simple, no-pressure time together.

♏ SCORPIO

October 24 to November 22

You are so competitive right now and finding an outlet, in anything from a partnership race to a personal fitness pledge, puts you on a winning streak.

But your true skill is the ability to involve everyone who matters in your future hopes – even if you know they are not fully in favour.

Conviction is your key asset.

♐ SAGITTARIUS

November 23 to December 21

Instead of making up elaborate stories in your head, try asking a partner those important questions that are so close to your heart.

Then work with the reality you have, rather than the fantasy you fear.

If you are free to find love, jewellery made from coins is a positive pointer.

♑ CAPRICORN

December 22 to January 20

You are ambitious not just for yourself but those you care most about. This can set exciting plans in motion.

It won’t be easy to get everyone’s needs included in a timetable but you can make it work. Just take your time.

A location linked to a blockbuster film could be part of your future living arrangements.

♒ AQUARIUS

January 21 to February 18

Maybe your first reaction to any request is seeking reasons to say no. But harness the final couple of days with Jupiter as your personal coach and say yes instead.

Making mistakes, and learning from them, is the most positive path you could choose right now.

Passion has a secret side you will adore exploring.

♓ PISCES

February 19 to March 20

A new style of dressing, perhaps in bolder colours, is calling and the moon is there to help.

You can bend previous rules without breaking them, transforming yourself one step at a time.

As Jupiter prepares to join you for the upcoming year, you can feel the excitement and energy buzzing all around.

Comments / 1

Related
The US Sun

What will the new year bring based on your star sign?

According to Allure, Aries will experience financial uncertainty early into 2022. Not to fret, however, as Venus will enter your sign in May, where life will level up again. Jupiter, the planet of abundance, will also enter Aries, bringing this star sign blessings in their love life. Taurus. Ruling planet...
ASTRONOMY
The US Sun

‘I saw Laci Peterson AFTER police say she was killed by her husband Scott – but I was ignored by cops’

A WITNESS claimed she saw Laci Peterson walking her dog after the time that cops said she was murdered by her husband Scott but her testimony was not heard at trial. At least three people claimed to have seen the eight-month pregnant woman on the morning of December 24, 2002, at around 10.30am, an hour after Peterson was said to have left the home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

Chris Cuomo’s book is pulled after he’s dumped from CNN as wife hides out in Hamptons

CHRIS Cuomo's upcoming book has been pulled after he was reportedly forced out of his SiriusXM slot and dumped from CNN - as his wife is spotted hiding out in the Hamptons. The axing of the book, originally titled Deep Denial, was confirmed in a statement by HarperCollins spokesperson Kelly Rudolph on Tuesday, who told the NY Post, "we don't intend to publish the book."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Elite Daily

Warning: This Week Could Be Painful If You’re 1 Of These Zodiac Signs

As the sun continues to move through bold, chaotic, and free-spirited Sagittarius, you may feel as though certain barriers are coming undone, allowing all sorts of new opportunities and experiences to reach you. Sagittarius is a sign that wants you to live life to the fullest, after all. However, embracing the unknown can leave you feeling vulnerable, because not every experience is inherently enjoyable. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of December 13, 2021 — Cancer, Scorpio, and Capricorn — then remaining in your comfort zone might not feel like such a bad idea.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zodiac#Horoscope#Fitness#Meg#Taurus#Leo#Mercury
chatelaine.com

Your Horoscope For January 2022

The astrological skies are a flurry of activity, much like the post-holiday season. There is a time crunch, a pile of work to get back to and a melancholy that comes at the end of a long vacation. Jan. 1 finds Mercury entering Aquarius, where it will extend its stay as it turns retrograde on Jan. 14― often a time of review, readjusting and waiting things out.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

These 2 Zodiac Signs Are Likely To Experience the Biggest Transformations in 2022

Consider the symbolic concept of being eclipsed by someone (or something) that looms large, and you’re not far off from the meaning of an eclipse in astrology: It’s a time when you’re pushed to surrender a bit of control to the cosmos and buckle in for a transformative journey. Thanks to the final eclipse season of 2021, which ushered in a new cycle of eclipses along the Taurus-Scorpio axis, those two zodiac signs, in particular, are poised to experience big-time changes over the next two years.
LIFESTYLE
chatelaine.com

Your 2022 Horoscope: A Look At The Year Ahead

Similar to how meteorologists analyze and predict weather patterns, astrologers also map out the future by observing patterns between earthly events and the ways celestial bodies move. In many ways, 2022 gives the impression of being less intense astrologically than 2020 and 2021. But everything requires context: how astrology manifests...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Elite Daily

2022 Will Be Such A Lucky Year For These 4 Zodiac Signs, Thanks To Jupiter

Set aside the need to constantly look on the bright side and admit that 2021 was rough. Honestly, “rough” is putting it mildly. Maybe it wasn’t as intense as 2020, but damn, it definitely wasn’t sunshine and daisies either. The truth is, the past few years have brought you some of the most difficult things that can happen in astrology. By now, I’m sure you’re begging for some good vibrations. Luckily, 2022 is finally here, and although it’s full of low points, it’s got plenty of high points to keep you interested. Cheers to the luckiest zodiac signs of 2022, because they’ve got the most to look forward to in the coming year.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

Astrologers Say One Zodiac Sign Is Poised To Have the Best 2022 Ever

While we may be chugging along collectively in the Age of Aquarius—a time largely marked by humanitarian pursuits and innovation—Aquarian water-bearers will soon relinquish their fortuitous spot in the celestial spotlight. In 2021, Jupiter was in the sign of Aquarius, offering its associated cosmic wave of luck and good fortune to the air sign. But soon, Jupiter and the sunny energy it brings will move into Pisces, making the water sign destined to have the best year of all signs in 2022.
LIFESTYLE
qcnerve.com

Horoscope | What’s Your Sign Saying This Week?

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) I know, dear Lamb, that you don’t like anyone trying to take charge of one of your projects, but try to be a bit more flexible. A new idea could help hasten a positive result. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) I’m sure,...
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

Virgo horoscope 2022: Your yearly predictions

Want to know what's in store for your star sign for 2022? Here's Virgo's horoscope for the coming year... The Magician is a beautiful card (which represents your ruling planet, Mercury, so this year will bring out the best of you) governing creativity, entrepreneurship, invention and making a living from something you love.
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

Your 2022 Horoscope Is Here, and You're About to Get a Freaking Break

They say time flies when you're having fun, but what they didn't tell you is, the same goes for living during a pandemic. Thank goodness there's plenty to look forward to in your 2022 horoscope. You're not alone if you feel the concept of time is more baffling than ever. Now, almost two years since the beginning of 2020, I still find myself looking back at the merciless January 2020 Saturn-Pluto conjunction that occurred at the start of this global crisis that has pushed our limits both as individuals and as a collective. Positioned in Capricorn — a symbol of structures, foundations, and hierarchies — these malefic planets began to dissolve previously set systems and traditions that were no longer serving us. This event, along with the North Node in Cancer in 2020, which collectively guided us to go inward, gave us no choice but to retreat and nurture the home within ourselves. Since then, however, we've been able to forge new structures that align with our soul's purpose, even if that meant working permanently from the comfort of our own homes. Some planetary transits are more challenging than others, but the good news is, there aren't any Saturn-Pluto conjunctions in your 2022 horoscope.
LIFESTYLE
thecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of December 13

Early Monday morning, action planet Mars enters Sagittarius, marking a shift away from the single-minded focus that characterized Mars in Scorpio and toward a way of doing things that is adventurous and open-ended. Later on Monday, communication planet Mercury enters Capricorn and encourages us to let go of any wishful thinking so that we can see our lives for what they really are: difficult and unfair, but lovely, too. Then, at the end of the week, Saturday night brings a full moon in Gemini, sign of thought and communication. The tangled ideas you’ve been turning over and over in your head might now become clear. The feelings you’ve long struggled to express may finally demand to be spoken out loud.
LIFESTYLE
E! News

What to Expect in 2022, According to Your Zodiac Sign

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time. It's time to say goodbye to 2021 and...
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

The Last Week Of 2021 Will Inspire These 3 Zodiac Signs To No End

You’re close to the finish line, because the final week of 2021 is here. This year was filled with trials and tribulations, but it also represented the beginning of a brand new journey. Luckily, that journey is far from over and the best has yet to come, especially for the zodiac signs who will have the best week of December 27, 2021. Earth signs, it’s your time to shine, so light up a sparkler and celebrate.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

These 3 Zodiac Signs May Need To Take Things Slow The First Month Of 2022

New year, new you? Well, not exactly. Although it’s a brand new year filled with endless possibilities, the truth is, things don’t always change overnight. If you’re already feeling the burden to expedite your New Year’s resolutions, don’t let the pressure make you self-critical. The first month of 2022 is filled with complications, and you know what? That’s OK. Sometimes, you need to work on pre-existing problems before you can truly move forward. And if you’re one of the unlucky zodiac signs who will have the worst month of January 2022 — Gemini, Cancer, and Libra — then you may need to take things slow.
LIFESTYLE
chatelaine.com

Capricorn: What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Love, Work, Friends And More

Capricorn is an earth sign, ruled by the taskmaster of the zodiac, Saturn. You can be very concerned with “right“ and “wrong,” so much so that you’re inclined to be hard on yourself and others. You are very traditional, though you are also quite independent. Your sign is ambitious and strives to be the master of all domains. Many people think that you are unemotional but it isn’t true—you simply try to manage your emotional expression. While you’re not exactly patient, you have a solid long game that you fall back on that enables you to delay gratification.
LIFESTYLE
romper.com

Your Capricorn 2022 Horoscope Says You'll Be Rewarded For All Your Hard Work

For some astrological signs, 2022 will bring about good fortune and time well spent with family. And that’s the same for you, too, Capricorn… except that you’re going to have to work for it. It shouldn’t be too surprising to you, you sea goat, especially since “sturdy” and “stable” are kind of synonymous with your sign. That’s why your Capricorn 2022 horoscope might appeal to that fiercely independent streak that you possess, since you’ll need to do some self-reflection to glean the benefits of the upcoming year.
LIFESTYLE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
288K+
Followers
3K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy