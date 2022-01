BELLINGHAM (CBS) – A Bellingham baby is the third generation born on Christmas Day. “Just looking at him makes everything go away,” mom Eun Ji Jang said. Time stands still for a couple in Bellingham – blissful and bursting with pride for their beautiful boy, just born. “This little boy’s name is Noel. We chose it for his Christmas birthday,” father Kyung Oh explained. Noel was not only a perfect Christmas gift for his parents, but the best birthday gift for mom. She was born on Christmas, as was her dad – Noel’s grandfather. Three generations born on the same day....

