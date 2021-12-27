ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ollie Robinson is forced off mid-over during bowling spell with an apparent hamstring injury in another England Ashes blow... but seamer DOES return to action during day two of third Test

By Luke Augustus for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

England's miserable Ashes tour Down Under went from bad to worse on day two of the third Test when Ollie Robinson pulled up with a left hamstring injury.

Robinson was forced off mid-over at the MCG when he appeared to tweak the problem after he generated a caught-and-bowled chance, which he put down.

He tried to send down the next ball after stretching but could not complete his delivery stride and left the field immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dgDmL_0dWW7wcw00
Ollie Robinson was forced to leave the field during day two of the third Ashes Test due to injury
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w9poJ_0dWW7wcw00
Robinson injured his left hamstring while attempting a caught-and-bowled chance at the MCG
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ejtps_0dWW7wcw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j70qR_0dWW7wcw00
The 28-year-old lays stricken on the ground after suffering the hamstring injury for England

Robinson departed for treatment with Australia 245-8 as Ben Stokes completed the rest of the over by bowling the remaining four deliveries.

However, despite the apparent setback, Robinson was soon cleared to return to action to the relief of captain Joe Root.

The 28-year-old was even able to bowl once more as the right-arm seamer then fired down another three overs for the struggling tourists.

Robinson finished with first innings figures of two wickets at 64 runs off 19.2 overs bowled as England dismissed Australia for 267 all out - giving the hosts a lead of 82.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jlkXj_0dWW7wcw00
However, the England seamer did later returned to action and bowled a further three overs

