ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Family Moves Into Habitat For Humanity’s First 3D-Printed Home In The US

By Alexa Heah
Design Taxi
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne family in Virginia received the best Christmas present they could ever ask for: the keys to their new 3D-printed home, which happens to be global housing charity Habitat for Humanity’s first 3D project in the US. The organization told CNN it had teamed up with 3D printing...

designtaxi.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Habitat for Humanity helps provide a home for the holidays

CLEVELAND — Joyce is getting the keys to her brand new home, and it’s just in time for the holidays. “It’s perfect timing. I don't need another gift," Joyce said. Becoming a homeowner is an accomplishment that didn’t come easy. “I learned a lot with construction,...
CLEVELAND, OH
d1softballnews.com

Usa, the first 3D printed house (destined for families in need) – The video

April and her son recently received the keys to their 3D printed home in Williamsburg, Virginia. A nice Christmas present for the family, who were able to move into their new home just in time for the holiday season. This is the first 3D printed house in the United States by the non-profit association Habitat for Humanity, in collaboration with Alquist, a 3d printing company. It took only 12 hours to complete the work: a house of about 365 square meters, with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. April Stringfield is the lucky buyer, who bought the house through the Habitat Homebuyer program, “a project for families with low and moderate incomes,” said the association’s CEO Janet Green. The concrete used in the 3D home construction has many long-term benefits, including the ability to keep the internal temperature stable and withstand natural disasters, such as tornadoes and hurricanes. The house also includes a personal 3D printer that will allow the family to reprint anything they might need, “everything from the electrical outlet to the cabinet knobs,” Green told CNN. “I am thrilled to create new memories in Williamsburg and above all in a home, a real home – said April – A place that I can call home and where my son can play in the yard”.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Sedona Red Rock News

Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity dedicates home

The Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity celebrated the dedication of the last home in their Peach Lane triplex project on Dec. 11. These three homes, located at 460 Peach Lane in Uptown, have been an ongoing project since 2019 when the land was first purchased and the project was approved.
SEDONA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Cnn
WDTN

Habitat for Humanity provides Trotwood woman with warm home and heart

 TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – With just days until Christmas, this time of year is a reminder of the importance of gratitude. After spending two years with no heat, one local woman says she’s thankful for the kindness of strangers. Prudence Coleman has gone through her share of difficult times.  A widow from Trotwood, she needed […]
TROTWOOD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
Newark Advocate

Awaiting the gift of life, Newark 9-year-old has positive outlook

Bentley Cherup is a good-natured nine-year-old with a big-ticket item on his Christmas wish list: A new heart. His playful smile, accented with a healthy smattering of freckles under a shock of strawberry blond hair, has been winning fans for years as friends and strangers join his family in praying for the right donor at the right time.
NEWARK, OH
The Independent

Rare baby white rhino born at UK zoo hailed ‘a little miracle’

A rare baby white rhino born at a UK zoo has been hailed as a “little miracle”.The southern white rhino calf was born to mother Njiri, aged nine, and 13-year-old father Zimba at Africa Alive near Lowestoft Suffolk on Saturday.Keepers do not yet know if the calf is male or female and it has yet to be named.White rhinos typically weigh between 40kg (six stone four lbs) and 60kg (nine stone six lbs) at birth.They are typically able to stand just an hour after birth, immediately attempting to suckle on their mother.The species was previously hunted to near...
ANIMALS
poz.com

Testing Positive Again

Yes, it happened. After a complete vaccination cycle and a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, I got it (a mild case thanks to the aforementioned vaccine shots). I would not have known except my brother had home tests and a friend texted me to let me know he had tested positive. I thought I had one of those travel/work too much colds that are common in my life.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

First patient fitted with 3D-printed eye

A 3D-printed eye is a true biomimic and a more realistic prosthetic, with clearer definition and real depth to the pupil. Unlike traditional methods, it is made using digital scans of the eye instead of an invasive mold of the eye socket; a process often so difficult for children they require a general anesthetic.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy