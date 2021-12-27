ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Create Your Own Chic 2022 Calendar With This Free Custom Template

By Mikelle Leow
Design Taxi
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 flew by in the blink of an eye, and a fresh set of 12 months is just ahead. You can turn the page, quite literally, with this 2022 calendar template you can fill with your fondest memories. This...

designtaxi.com

Related
nowdecatur.com

How to wrap oddly shaped items & create your own gift bags

You’re doing some last minute gift wrapping, and you’ve run out of boxes and bags. Or you have a gift that doesn’t have a box and isn’t square. How the heck do you wrap a present when it’s not square?. It’s actually really easy.
LIFESTYLE
Photofocus

Creating a custom sky replacement library

Replacing the sky can transform a dull snapshot into a dynamic photograph. There are several tools on the market that make sky replacement quick and easy (LuminarAI is my favorite). Many of these applications come with a built-in library of skies you can use, but I prefer to create and...
SCIENCE
Searchengine Journal

Updated WordPress Plugin Offers 100+ Free Templates

The makers of the popular Astra WordPress theme announced an update to their Starter Templates plugin. Starter Templates 3.0 features a redesigned interface that makes it easier to create a website with over one hundred free professional quality templates. The updated Starter Templates plugin is compatible with two popular WordPress...
COMPUTERS
Cult of Mac

Create your own streaming studio with this $20 double ring light setup

If you want to take your videos to the next level, it’s time to upgrade the lighting you’re filming with. For a limited time, you can pick up the Aduro U-Stream Junior Twins Home Streaming Studio W/Dual Ring Lights on sale for just $19.99 — that’s a 60% discount off the regular price of $49.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Template#Stock Photography#Art#Blink#Adobe Photoshop#Indesign
liagriffith.com

FREE Printable 2022 Calendar

Hello, beautiful creative community. What a year it has been! I designed our 2022 calendar as a gift for you, adding some thoughts and phrases that have impacted my life this past year. My biggest personal takeaways of 2021 have been trusting my intuition, making self-care a priority, and finding ways to bring more joy into my everyday life.
LIFESTYLE
opensource.com

Create your own animations with this open source motion graphics tool

In animation, there's an old saying that animation is easy, it's the tweening that's hard. In traditional animation practices established in the 1920s, key frames are drawn by a lead artist, and staff artists draw the in-between frames. This is called inbetweening, or "tweening" for short. Today, computers are often recruited for the work of inbetweening. In the words of Tony DeRose, of Pixar:
CODING & PROGRAMMING
mediapost.com

Free Holiday Email Templates Offered By CloudHQ

Email productivity company cloudHQ is offering free holiday email templates for people tasked with sending holiday greetings. Many employees find it challenging to write professional-sounding Christmas and New Year-themed messages, the company says. So it has launched the free holiday template library that can be accessed by anyone using Gmail.
INTERNET
mendocinoartcenter.org

CONTEMPLATIVE STITCHING: CREATING YOUR OWN TEXTILE TREE

Please note: Proof of COVID vaccination is required. Please email a scan/photograph of your vaccination card after registering. A mask is required at all times during this class. Become a MAC member and receive 10% off all class registrations (local coastal MAC members, Gualala to Westport, receive 20% off in-person...
DESIGN
