ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Jesus statue smashed in spate of attacks on India’s Christian community

By Hannah Ellis-Petersen in Delhi
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b2V3J_0dWW6cBR00
Christian devotees pray at a Church to celebrate Christmas in Guwahati, Assam. Violence against Christians is growing in India

Festive celebrations were disrupted, Jesus statues were smashed and effigies of Santa Claus were burned in a spate of attacks on India’s Christian community over Christmas.

Amid growing intolerance and violence against India’s Christian minority, who make up about 2% of India’s population, several Christmas events were targeted by Hindu right wing groups, who alleged Christians were using festivities to force Hindus to convert.

In recent years, Christians have increasingly faced harassment around Christmas but this year saw a notable surge in attacks.

In Agra in Uttar Pradesh, members of right wing Hindu groups burned effigies of Santa Claus outside missionary-led schools and accused Christian missionaries of using Christmas celebrations to lure people in.

“As December comes, the Christian missionaries become active in the name of Christmas, Santa Claus and New Year. They lure children by making Santa Claus distribute gifts to them and attract them towards Christianity,” said Ajju Chauhan regional general secretary of Bajrang Dal, one of the right wing Hindu outfits leading the protest.

In Assam, two protesters in saffron, the signature colour of Hindu nationalism, entered a Presbyterian church on Christmas night and disrupted proceedings, demanding that all Hindus leave the building.

“Let only Christian celebrate Christmas,” said one of the men, in a video filmed during the disruption. “We are against Hindu boys and girls participating in Christmas function … it hurts our sentiments. They dress up in church and everyone sings Merry Christmas. How will our religion survive?”. The police have subsequently arrested both men involved.

In state of Haryana, on Christmas Eve, an evening celebration at a school in Pataudi was disrupted by members of a right wing Hindu vigilante group. Storming into the school shouting slogans such as “Jai Shri Ram”, now a clarion call for Hindu nationalism, they claimed that the festive event, which included Christmas songs and dance and teachings of the bible, was being used for “religious conversion under the garb of celebrating Christmas” and alleged they were “brainwashing children through drama and speeches into accepting Christianity”.

In the same state, the day after Christmas, a Jesus statue was torn down and the Holy Redeemer Church in Ambala was vandalised in the early hours.

A Christmas event that is held every year at Matridham Ashram in Uttar Pradesh was also targeted by a Hindu vigilante group who stood outside shouting slogans such as “stop conversions” and “missionary murdabad”, meaning “death to missionaries”.

Speaking to local media, Father Anand, a priest at the ashram, said the protests were indicative of the increased attacks that Christians in India have been facing in recent months, as allegations of forced conversion of Hindus to Christianity have become rampant and an anti-Christian hysteria has begun to grow across India.

“This is a symbol of what is happening because these people have impunity, and it creates tension,” said Anand. “Every Sunday is a day of terror and trauma for Christians, especially those belonging to those small churches.”

The Christmas attacks are only the latest examples of incidents of violence against Christians, part of a growing atmosphere of religious intolerance towards India’s non-Hindu minorities, namely Muslims and Christians, under the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Since the BJP came to power in 2014, attacks on Christians have been on the rise. According to a report by organisation Persecution Relief, crimes against Christians increased by 60% from 2016 to 2019.

In recent weeks, Christian missionaries have had their bibles set alight and Christian schools have been disrupted by right wing groups who allege that Christians are forcing Hindus into converting by offering them money and gifts. In the state of Chhattisgarh, the BJP have taken up the issue of alleged forced conversions, holding dozens of rallies. In the same state several pastors have been violently attacked and many church services now have to be conducted in secret for safety.

This month, the government of Karnataka state became the latest to pass a controversial “anti-conversion” law. Though it does not explicitly mention Christians, its provision against “unlawful conversions” has been used in other states to target Christian pastors and the state has already seen a surge in attacks, with 39 Christian hate crimes just this year.

According to a report released in October, there were more than 300 documented attacks on Christians across India in the first nine months of 2021.

Comments / 165

Tina Perley
4d ago

Keep tje faith and we all will continue to pray for your well-being. What is being done takes us back to the time of when all christians where killed for their beleifs. Scary!!!

Reply(2)
9
John Pederson
4d ago

"Millions of innocent men, women, and children, since the introduction of Christianity have been burnt, tortured, fined, and imprisoned; yet we have not advanced one inch towards uniformity. What has been the effect of coercion? To make one half of the world fools and the other half hypocrites, and to promote roguery and error all over the earth." - Thomas Jefferson

Reply(4)
13
sickofitall
4d ago

Those with discernment understand what’s going on. Pray for those who are suffering for their faith.

Reply(5)
20
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
persecution.org

Jihadists Decapitate Pastor, Force Wife to Carry His Severed Head

Zimbabwe Daily reported the pastor’s wife told police that “suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents intercepted the pastor in a field, decapitated him and then handed over his head to his wife and ordered her to inform the authorities”. The monstrous act took place amidst a four-year long insurgency...
RELIGION
BBC

Israel rejects 'alarm call' by Christian leaders in Jerusalem

Israel has rejected allegations from Church leaders that unnamed "fringe radical groups" are trying to drive Christians out of the Holy Land. The patriarchs and heads of churches in Jerusalem said authorities had failed to curb assaults against Christians and desecration of their sites. The Archbishop of Canterbury said the...
RELIGION
Anita Durairaj

Did Jesus have African heritage?

Picture by Elenktra; Wikimedia Commons; CC-By-1.0 Public Domain Image. Throughout Western history in the form of art, writing, and sermon, Jesus has mostly been depicted as white. However, by the 19th century, writers were depicting Jesus as either white, black, Mediterranean, or some other race.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian Missionaries#Religion#Christians#Hindus#Santa Claus#Bajrang Dal#Presbyterian
The Associated Press

Christian officials accuse Israel of holiday discrimination

JERUSALEM (AP) — A spokesman for Christian churches in the Holy Land on Wednesday accused Israel of discriminating against Christian tourists during the normally busy Christmas holiday season. Israel last month closed its borders to foreign tourists in response to the outbreak of the omicron coronavirus variant. But this...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christianity
Phys.org

Frankincense and myrrh have been revered since ancient times, but now they're under threat

Right now, Christmas nativity scenes across the world feature three kings—also known as the "wise men" or Magi—bringing gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh to the newborn baby Jesus in Bethlehem. In the Bible, Matthew's gospel tells us that the wise men "saw the child with his mother Mary, and they bowed down and worshiped him. Then they opened their treasures and presented him with gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh."
RELIGION
Fox News

Indian bishop denounces 'open season' against Christians as states pass 'anti-conversion' laws

A Christian bishop in India is calling on leaders in his country and around the world to speak up against the growing persecution of Christians on the subcontinent. Rev. Joseph D’Souza, who is archbishop of the Anglican Good Shepherd Church of India, told Fox News Digital he is concerned about India's image in the world because of escalating attacks against Christians in the country.
RELIGION
persecution.org

45 Mostly Christian Farmers Murdered in Nigeria

The herdsmen launched a series of attacks from December 17 through December 19. They were reportedly in response to the killing of a Fulani herder, which the herders blamed on the local Tiv farmers, said AFP. The Nigerian government and much of the international community like to define these attacks...
INDIA
BBC

Indian Christians fear attacks or jail over conversions

One Sunday in October, Pastor Somu Avaradhi got a shock when he entered his church in Hubballi city in the southern Indian state of Karnataka. "There were people sitting inside, singing Hindu religious songs and shouting slogans," he told the BBC. He says he called the police, but when they...
RELIGION
TheDailyBeast

India Freezes Mother Teresa Charity’s Funds Amid Hindu Nationalist Attacks

The Indian government froze the bank accounts of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity (MoC), a prominent humanitarian group in the country, on Monday. Based out of West Bengal, the charity's 3,000 nuns support abandoned children, leper colonies, hospices, schools, and more globally. The decision comes amid accusations from the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that the MoC uses charity as a guise for religious conversion of poor Hindus and tribal groups, as well as a week of hate attacks instigated by right-wing Hindu groups who disrupted Christmas masses in several parts of India. In a Monday statement, the central government said that it had decided to reject a license renewal from the charity on Christmas day, citing only “adverse inputs” that it came across during review. Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal, took to Twitter to condemn the government’s decision and its disruption to the charity’s humanitarian work, which supports 22,000 patients and employees.
CHARITIES
AFP

Destitute 'heir' of India's emperors demands royal residence

A destitute Indian woman who claims she is heir to the dynasty that built the Taj Mahal has demanded ownership of an imposing palace once home to the Mughal emperors. "Can you imagine that the descendant of the emperors who built Taj Mahal now lives in desperate poverty?"
INDIA
LiveScience

Is this really the biblical city where Jesus walked on water?

The biblical city where the Gospels tell of Jesus performing some of his most famous miracles is now a source of debate among archaeologists. The New Testament mentions the town, called Bethsaida, as the location where Jesus, who is thought to have been born around 4 B.C., restored the sight of a blind man and that it existed near the Sea of Galilee, where the Gospels famously tell of Jesus walking on water.
RELIGION
The Guardian

The Guardian

96K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy