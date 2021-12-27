ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Olivia Colman Questions a Mother’s Nature in ‘The Lost Daughter’

By K. Austin Collins
Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Once,” writes Elena Ferrante in her 2006 novel The Lost Daughter, “I had a very closeup view of what it means to be in love, the powerful and joyous irresponsibility that it unleashes.” In the span of a sentence, Ferrante — in the voice of heroine Leda Caruso — renders love...

www.lmtonline.com

wearemoviegeeks.com

THE LOST DAUGHTER – Review

Olivia Colman gives a gripping, multi-layered performance as an enigmatic middle-aged woman, who seems haunted by her past, in the tense drama THE LOST DAUGHTER. THE LOST DAUGHTER is the directorial debut of Maggie Gyllenhaal, and her decision to cast Colman proves to be a brilliant one, as Colman’s remarkable performance makes the film.
MOVIES
E! News

Why Dakota Johnson Didn't Need to "Google 'F--ked Up Women'" for Her Lost Daughter Role

Watch: "The Lost Daughter" Promises a Fresh Take on Motherhood. Dakota Johnson didn't need to do lot of research for her role in The Lost Daughter. The 32-year-old actress, who plays a young mother named Nina in the Maggie Gyllenhaal-helmed film, recently spoke to E! News about her part in the psychological drama, joking that she "didn't Google ‘f—ked up women'" when getting into the dark character.
CELEBRITIES
interviewmagazine.com

Will Sharpe and Olivia Colman Have “Absolutely No Plan”

You may know the writer, director, and actor Will Sharpe from shows like FLOWERS and the BBC drama Giri/Haji—which earned him a BAFTA for best supporting actor in 2020—but it’s only recently that the 35-year-old English-Japanese multihyphenate is receiving acclaim for his off-camera skills. This fall, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain—a comedic drama directed by Sharpe and starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy—was nominated for several British Independent Film awards. This month’s Landscapers, an HBO Max miniseries co-written and directed by Sharpe, is raking in the accolades for its inventive approach to dark comedy. Based on a true story, the series stars David Thewlis and Olivia Colman, a quirky but seemingly ordinary British couple who are caught with two dead bodies buried in their back garden. On the occasion of the show’s December premiere, Colman caught up with Sharpe to discuss childhood dreams, method acting, and future dinner-dates.
MOVIES
People

Maggie Gyllenhaal Says 'People Are Irritated by Actresses with a Lot of Ideas': 'I'm Not an Idiot'

Maggie Gyllenhaal is shedding light on the treatment of actresses in Hollywood. The Oscar-nominated actress, 44, has starred in films like The Dark Knight, Secretary and Stranger Than Fiction, and she makes her directorial debut with The Lost Daughter, which she also wrote. Speaking with The New York Times, Gyllenhaal said it's "very rare" an actress' ideas are valued while making a movie.
CELEBRITIES
CultureMap Houston

Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter deftly examines the nuances of motherhood

As many people can attest, being a parent is one of the hardest jobs one can face in life. Some people are suited for the role, and some aren’t. In films, bad parents are typically seen from the perspective of their children, whose emotional – and sometimes physical – scars reveal themselves through their own actions as adults. But few films ask you to try to understand the perspective of the parent who’s not always there for his or her children.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Q&A: Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley on sharing Leda

NEW YORK – It’s not often that two actors inhabit the same role seamlessly in a movie. But in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter,” Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley play a woman in vastly different chapters in her life with a rare harmony. “The Lost...
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

London Film Critics nominations: ‘The Lost Daughter,’ ‘The Power of the Dog’ lead

Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter led the London Film Critics Circle nominations announced today with nine and six apiece, respectively, including Film of the Year. Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir Part II was next with five. Both Campion and Hogg were also nominated for Best Director alongside Ryûsuke Hamaguchi for Drive My Car and Céline Sciamma for Petite Maman.
MOVIES
anothermag.com

The Lost Daughter: Maggie Gyllenhaal on Adapting Elena Ferrante’s Hit Book

Lead ImageThe Lost Daughter, 2021(Film still) When Maggie Gyllenhaal emailed Elena Ferrante to ask if she could adapt one of her books, The Lost Daughter, for the big screen, she was surprised and delighted when the anonymous Italian author said yes. There was, however, one condition: Gyllenhaal herself had to promise to direct it, as well as write it, or the contract was void.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
Collider

Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson on ‘The Lost Daughter’ and the Unique Way Maggie Gyllenhaal Gave Direction on Set

With writer-director Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter now playing in selected theaters and streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke to Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson about making Gyllenhaal’s fantastic feature debut. Based on the novel The Lost Daughter by Elena Ferrante, the film is about a woman on holiday (Colman) that becomes obsessed with another woman (Johnson) and her daughter, who are staying at the same resort with their extended family. Unnerved by their relationship, Colman’s character becomes overwhelmed by her own memories of early motherhood and the choices she made, as well as their consequences. The film also stars Ed Harris, Peter Sarsgaard, Paul Mescal, Dagmara Dominczyk, Alba Rohrwacher, Jack Farthing, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Panos Koronis, Robyn Elwell, Ellie Blake, and Athena Martin. The Lost Daughter was produced by Gyllenhaal, Osnat Handelsman Keren, Talia Kleinhendler, and Charles Dorfman.
MOVIES
Polygon

The Lost Daughter might be Netflix’s final film of 2021, but it’s spectacular drama

“I’m a very selfish person,” explains Leda Caruso (Olivia Colman), a literary professor taking a workcation in a seaside Greek town in The Lost Daughter. Based on a novel by Elena Ferrante, actor Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut follows Leda, a mother of two adult daughters, Bianca and Marta, searching for a quiet corner to read, write, and relax. Leda thinks she’s discovered such a place at a resort’s sunny beach. The older caretaker Lyle (a still dashing Ed Harris) seems to have eyes for her. As does the young, cheerful Irish student Will (Paul Mescal).
MOVIES
mycouriertribune.com

MOVIE REVIEW: Mothered Lost

Maggie Gyllenhaal makes an impressive directorial debut, adapting "The Lost Daughter" from a favorite novel. Casting the always impressive Olivia Colman ("The Favorite," "The Father") in the lead role was a helpful, but even the smaller roles, cinematography and camera angles are executed with the hand of a seasoned pro. The subject matter of the film itself resembles a recent Gyllenhaal star turn from "The Kindergarten Teacher."
MOVIES
businessjournaldaily.com

‘Lost Daughter,’ ‘Licorice Pizza’ top AP’s Best Films of 2021

The Associated Press’ film writers picks for best movies of 2021:. 1. “The Lost Daughter”: There’s an element of danger, real and theoretical, permeating every moment of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s electric adaptation of the Elena Ferrante novel. Despite the idyllic Greek seaside setting and the intoxicating premise of a solo vacation, the unease hovers oppressively as we follow the brilliant, passionate, selfish, cruel and inscrutable Leda Caruso (Olivia Colman) through some unorthodox choices, past and present. Not only is she one of the richest characters that has ever graced our screens, it’s the kind of film that will bury itself in your subconscious.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

How Does the Ending of The Lost Daughter Movie Differ From the Book?

‘The Lost Daughter‘ follows the tumultuous emotional journey of Leda, who is reminded of her troubled past as a young mother when she meets Nina. The former, while on vacation, comes across Nina and her young daughter, Elena, only to then be transported into a dark mire of her own guilty memories. This eventually pushes Leda to commit some inexplicable actions, which pull her deeper into the darkly cerebral spiral.
MOVIES
Collider

Olivia Colman on ‘Landscapers,’ the Stranger Than Fiction True Story, and Paul King's ‘Wonka’

[Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for Landscapers.]. From creator/writer Ed Sinclair and director Will Sharpe (The Electrical Life of Louis Wain), the four-episode limited series Landscapers explores the love story of Christopher (David Thewlis) and Susan Edwards (Olivia Colman) and the bizarre real life events that ultimately led to the discovery of a crime that remained buried for more than a decade. On the surface, the pair were a seemingly ordinary British couple who become the focus of an investigation that proves the truth really can be stranger than fiction.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

What’s the Significance of Oranges in The Lost Daughter?

‘The Lost Daughter’ follows a professor on vacation who encounters a young mother and daughter at the beach and is subsequently reminded of her own troubled motherhood. As Leda grapples with her memories and guilt of how she behaved as a young mother, her inner turmoil spills out in a variety of situations in the present, making for an emotional and strangely surreal narrative. Many seemingly ordinary objects begin to take on a special significance as we see how they are intimately tied to Leda’s past.
MOVIES

