Olivia Colman Questions a Mother’s Nature in ‘The Lost Daughter’

With writer-director Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter now playing in selected theaters and streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke to Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson about making Gyllenhaal’s fantastic feature debut. Based on the novel The Lost Daughter by Elena Ferrante, the film is about a woman on holiday (Colman) that becomes obsessed with another woman (Johnson) and her daughter, who are staying at the same resort with their extended family. Unnerved by their relationship, Colman’s character becomes overwhelmed by her own memories of early motherhood and the choices she made, as well as their consequences. The film also stars Ed Harris, Peter Sarsgaard, Paul Mescal, Dagmara Dominczyk, Alba Rohrwacher, Jack Farthing, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Panos Koronis, Robyn Elwell, Ellie Blake, and Athena Martin. The Lost Daughter was produced by Gyllenhaal, Osnat Handelsman Keren, Talia Kleinhendler, and Charles Dorfman.
