If Annie the Alpaca had opposable thumbs, she would have left an excellent Yelp review for this posh hotel she’d recently stayed at in Edinburgh. The Edinburgh Evening News reports that, back in October, this esteemed guest took the trip out from her Alpaca Trekking Centre home in Stirling to the luxurious Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel, where she’d graced with her presence to promote its ‘Santa Paws: The PAWfect Stay’ package. During her stay, she was waited on hoove and foot.

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO