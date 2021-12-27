ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

SIM Fitness: Tone & Condition

flower-mound.com
 4 days ago

INSTRUCTOR - MARGO Increase muscular strength, endurance, range of...

www.flower-mound.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
flower-mound.com

SIM Fit: Nia

Nia is fusion fitness, a dynamic blend of the dance arts, martial arts, and the healing arts. Lara Lawson will lead this fun class that will get hearts pumping with gentle movements.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flower-mound.com

SIM Fitness: Sit, Stand and Dance

This volunteer led fun, chair-based exercise class is great for all fitness levels. This fun workout includes stretching, cardio, and weight training.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
murfreesborotn.gov

Forever Fit

This is a circuit class with interval training. We will use various types of equipment for a total body workout. You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. Limit 20. Meets in room 204. For ages 60+. No class on November 11 & 25.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Get Fit, Stay Fit

This class focuses on strength, balance, cardio, core, and range of motion. Saturday class added! You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. No class September 6 or October 7. Limit 35. Meets in Room 105.
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flower Mound, TX
Lifestyle
City
Flower Mound, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Footwear News

8 Incredibly Easy Ways to Stay Fit

‘Tis the season for Christmas cookies, gathering around a pie, and throwing back an eggnog or two. With more time spent with friends and family and less time hitting the gym, it can be tough to keep that number on the scale from crawling up. Even the most disciplined may be challenged to stick to a healthy diet and fitness routine during the holiday season. That’s why we rounded up the easiest ways to stay fit during the holidays and jumpstart your journey ahead of the New Year. 1. Stick to your routine Sure, there are a lot more distractions and it’s...
WORKOUTS
WGNO

Ready to exercise more in the new year? Here are 6 recommendations

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How to work out more in 2022 Is exercising more one of your New Year’s resolutions? There’s no need to wait until 2022 to start a new fitness journey. If you invest in exercise gear now, you can hit the ground running by January 1, perhaps […]
WORKOUTS
KRTV News

Great Falls gym launches fitness challenge

The Peak Health & Wellness in Great Falls is bringing back an old challenge geared toward motivating Great Falls residents to be healthier. The "Thinner Winner Challenge" is a six-week, team-based weight loss program that is open to everyone. The team that loses the most percentage of body fat over the course of six weeks wins a prize of $1,000 dollars.
GREAT FALLS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sim
flower-mound.com

SIM Fitness: Line Dancing

SIM volunteers will lead participants in the latest and greatest line dances. Dance to everything from the Cupid Shuffle to the Boot Scootn’ Boogie!
FLOWER MOUND, TX
T3.com

How to stay in shape during the festive season as recommended by a fitness expert

Between festive nights out and visiting family and friends, it can be hard to stay on top of exercising over the Christmas period. There are just too many commitments and too little time! Most people only have a few days off work between Christmas and New Year's Eve, on which they want to relax and let go, not curl dumbbells or wake up early to go for a run.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
sixtyandme.com

Losing Weight After 60 is Possible! Just Get Rid of These 8 Things

Many women are trying to lose weight after 60. Unfortunately, with nature playing tricks on our metabolism, it feels like we have to work twice as hard to move those pounds. Most of us have found out that diets don’t work, and green tea, despite its many health benefits, won’t shrink you two dress sizes.
WEIGHT LOSS
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Two new symptoms to look out for

The UK recorded 183,000 new cases of the coronavirus, largely due to the influx of Omicron transmission. With the newest variant now being responsible for 90% of all infections currently in circulation, more and more information is coming out about the variant each day. Most recently, two new symptoms have been associated with the super-infections mutation, which has also been observed in those that are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NESN

PNC Bank Presents New Year Fitness Challenge

Are you up for the challenge? PNC Bank presents a New Year Fitness Challenge. Sign up now for your chance to win cool prizes and to support the United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley. Log 10 minutes of activity or 1 mile each day and raise funds for...
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy