Drake hands out cash to Toronto residents on Christmas Day

By Peony Hirwani
 4 days ago

Drake handed out stacks of cash to Toronto residents while driving around the Canadian city on Christmas day.

According to a video posted on social media, the Certified Lover Boy rapper can be seen riding in the backseat of a Maybach, handing out cash to random people on Saturday (25 December).

In the video, a woman could be heard saying: “Oh my god, this is crazy,” while another man said: “Thank you, bro. I appreciate it guys, take care.”

Drake replied to them: “You already know.”

It is unknown how much cash the 35-year-old gave out.

Fans, however, are appreciating Drake for his generosity.

“This is how you give back. Respect Drake,” wrote one person.

Some people also called the “Girls Want Girls” rapper a “real-life Santa”.

Last week, Drake beat a £3bn lawsuit filed against him by an intruder who allegedly trespassed into his house in 2017.

A woman named Mesha Collins filed a lawsuit in August 2021 against the rapper claiming that he publicly defamed her on social media. Ms Collins was arrested and charged with breaking into the rapper’s Los Angeles home four years ago.

According to Rap-Up , after the intruder was released on $100,000 (£75,653) bail, Drake decided not to file charges against her as he thought she was struggling with “personal issues”.

Ms Collins’ lawsuit against the 35-year-old rapper claimed that Drake shared her private information on Instagram.

The rapper’s legal team denied the accusations, saying: “[The lawsuit is based on] delusional figments of [Collins’] imagination.”

On 17 December, Judge Virginia Keeny dismissed Ms Collins’ lawsuit permanently on the grounds that none of Drake’s posts had any connection to the alleged intruder.

