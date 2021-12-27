ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Soccer-Central Coast’s A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

(Reuters) – Central Coast Mariners said Monday’s A-League game against Wellington Phoenix had been postponed after a number of their players tested positive for COVID-19. The match was pushed back just hours before kick-off and...

