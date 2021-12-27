Soccer-Central Coast’s A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Norwich’s New Year’s Day trip to Leicester has been postponed at the Canaries’ request as a result of positive Covid-19 tests and injuries, the Premier League has confirmed.Both clubs issued brief statements at 8pm on Thursday evening, with the governing body elaborating on the reasons.The Premier League’s statement said: “Following a request from Norwich City, the Premier League Board met today and regrettably agreed to postpone the club’s fixture at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium, due to be played at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 1 January.“The Board accepted Norwich’s application as the club do not have the required number of...
