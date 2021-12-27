Soccer-Central Coast’s A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Joao Cancelo will be available for Manchester City’s Premier League match at Arsenal just two days after being attacked in his home, the PA news agency understands.The defender was assaulted during a burglary at his home on Thursday and shared a picture showing he had sustained a cut above his right eye.But it is understood the Portugal international will travel with his teammates to the Emirates Stadium for Saturday’s fixture.Cancelo, who was with his family when the incident took place, wrote on Instagram on Thursday: “Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 23 HOURS AGO