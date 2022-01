Joe Pelley, Boulder County Sheriff Mike check. We’re good to go. All right. Thank you. My name is Joe Pelle. P-E-L-L-E. I’m. The Boulder County Sheriff here with Governor Polis and Representative Nugus, Senator Bennett and others. We’re going to give you a briefing and answer whatever questions you might have this morning. Commissioner Claire Levy is here with me. Director of Public Safety Mike Hilkee from the state overnight. Firefighters continued mitigation efforts. Good news. We still have no reports of casualties or fatalities. The one missing person we had last night has been accounted for and as well.

SUPERIOR, CO ・ 9 HOURS AGO