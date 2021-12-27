ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 12/26

By Lincoln Journal Star
thechronicle-news.com
 5 days ago

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett discuss a busy Wednesday...

www.thechronicle-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Announce New Decision On RB Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings are getting a huge boost to their offense ahead of Sunday night. On Wednesday, the team announced that running back Dalvin Cook has been activated off the COVID list. Cook is now eligible to return to the team to prepare for Minnesota’s game against the Packers on...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

Look: Mike Zimmer Announces Vikings Starting QB For Packers Game

Earlier today, Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This news couldn’t have come at a better time for Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota squad as QB1 Kirk Cousins was moved to the list with a positive test this morning. Just a couple hours after...
NFL
The Spun

Desmond Howard Reacts To Ridiculous Alabama Narrative

No. 1 Alabama will enter this Friday’s College Football semifinal as almost two-touchdown favorites over No. 4 Cincinnati. However, one of the Crimson Tide’s best players doesn’t think his team is being treated as such. Alabama linebacker Will Anderson said in his media session earlier this week...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Ex Huskers#Rb#Panthers
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Called Out For What He Said About Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow thoroughly humiliated the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday. One former Ravens defender didn’t take too kindly to that – but his comments have landed him in some hot water. On Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, NFL analyst Bart Scott declared that “the...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Defense Takes A Hit Before Sunday’s Game

The Dallas Cowboys‘ defense is a major reason why they’re a Super Bowl contender this season. That being said, that unit will be missing a key contributor on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has announced that Neal will miss this weekend’s...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Byron Leftwich Very Clear

Following the firing of former Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich quickly emerged as a frontrunner to take over the job. Earlier this week, the Jaguars requested permission to interview the Tampa Bay assistant. While it’s currently uncertain if Leftwich will accept the opportunity, this is...
NFL
On3.com

4-star lineman Jamaal Jarrett drops top 11 schools

Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley four-star lineman Jamaal Jarrett dropped his top 11 schools Friday. They are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Washington. He originally had released a top eight list earlier in the year, but took it down after he started...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Ben Roethlisberger News

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger turned a lot of heads during this Thursday’s press conference, telling reporters that “all signs” are pointing to this Sunday’s game being his final game at Heinz Field. Roethlisberger hasn’t officially announced that he’s retiring at the end of the 2021 season,...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy