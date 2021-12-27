Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 12/26

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
The Minnesota Vikings are getting a huge boost to their offense ahead of Sunday night. On Wednesday, the team announced that running back Dalvin Cook has been activated off the COVID list. Cook is now eligible to return to the team to prepare for Minnesota’s game against the Packers on...
Earlier today, Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This news couldn’t have come at a better time for Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota squad as QB1 Kirk Cousins was moved to the list with a positive test this morning. Just a couple hours after...
Nick Saban is well-known for his deadpan responses when talking to the media. And during a pre-College Football Playoff press conference on Thursday, the Alabama head coach shared yet another memorable quip. Saban was asked if this year’s team tested his patience. “I don’t have any patience so anything...
No. 1 Alabama will enter this Friday’s College Football semifinal as almost two-touchdown favorites over No. 4 Cincinnati. However, one of the Crimson Tide’s best players doesn’t think his team is being treated as such. Alabama linebacker Will Anderson said in his media session earlier this week...
The Jacksonville Jaguars are currently searching for a new head coach, as it didn’t quite work out with Urban Meyer. Jacksonville has already reached out to several candidates in their search, one of them being Dan Quinn. However, the current defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys has other plans.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow thoroughly humiliated the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday. One former Ravens defender didn’t take too kindly to that – but his comments have landed him in some hot water. On Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, NFL analyst Bart Scott declared that “the...
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — It wasn’t the result that any of the maize and blue faithful were hoping for, considering that the Wolverines were a game away from the national championship, but they fell to Georgia, 34-11, in the Capital One Orange Bowl. Anything that could go wrong...
The Dallas Cowboys‘ defense is a major reason why they’re a Super Bowl contender this season. That being said, that unit will be missing a key contributor on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has announced that Neal will miss this weekend’s...
Following the firing of former Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich quickly emerged as a frontrunner to take over the job. Earlier this week, the Jaguars requested permission to interview the Tampa Bay assistant. While it’s currently uncertain if Leftwich will accept the opportunity, this is...
Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley four-star lineman Jamaal Jarrett dropped his top 11 schools Friday. They are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Washington. He originally had released a top eight list earlier in the year, but took it down after he started...
Well, here’s something you don’t see every day. Hawaii freshman defensive back Michael Graham, the son of Hawaii head coach Todd Graham, has entered the NCAA transfer portal. 247Sports was first to announce that Graham has entered the transfer portal. This move has led to a ton of...
Byron Leftwich is among those being considered by the Jacksonville Jaguars to become its latest head coach. But what's top of mind for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator is Sunday's game against the New York Jets. "I really think it's disrespectful to the Jets and whoever you're playing that...
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger turned a lot of heads during this Thursday’s press conference, telling reporters that “all signs” are pointing to this Sunday’s game being his final game at Heinz Field. Roethlisberger hasn’t officially announced that he’s retiring at the end of the 2021 season,...
