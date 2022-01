If you watched Netflix's Don't Look Up the past week, and judging by its place on the Top 10 on the streaming service you probably did, you may have been wondering "Could that really happen? Could a comet hit Earth and kill everyone?" The good news is that the answer is apparently not but the bad news is that the comet is a metaphor and that climate change currently has us on a collission course for disaster just like what we saw in the movie, it's symbolism folks. Anyway, about comets, Dr. Amy Mainzer spoke with Yahoo about the possibility of the events of the movie actually happening and she called it "really, really unlikely."

ASTRONOMY ・ 6 HOURS AGO