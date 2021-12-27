Boyfriend’s behavior means ‘game over’

New year, new everything. Let’s fix your relationship problems. Send your question to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Q. I’m dealing with a struggle that I know I’m not alone in, yet I feel so alone when it comes to finding the answer. I recently became engaged to an absolutely wonderful man. He’s 31, I am 28, and he balances me out perfectly, and he has truly become my best friend. I live about an hour and a half from my family. I come from a family that is very involved and that frequently has events going on. Since I am currently not working (this is a temporary situation of unemployment), I have been driving the hour and a half to do things with my family, mostly since lately it’s been events that have needed to be done (such as going through a late family member’s belongings, etc.).

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO