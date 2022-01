Reperfusion Therapy for Acute Ischemic Stroke in Older People

Natalia Ramirez; David Ujueta; Luis Felipe Diaz; Lucila Emilse Folleco; Andrea Rodriguez; Ivan Gaona; Mauricio O. Nava-Mesa. Background: The new coronavirus, known as severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) owing to its similarity to the previous severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), is characterized by causing, in most patients, nonspecific symptoms similar to those of the common flu. It has been reported that many coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients presented neurological symptoms that involve the central and peripheral nervous systems. In addition, there have been several reports of patients who presented Guillain–Barré syndrome related to COVID-19, with sensory and motor compromise in the extremities.

