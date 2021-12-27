5 Great YouTube Channels by Students for College Prep

Uh-oh, the girls are fighting again. Channels owned by Disney — including ABC, ESPN, Disney Channel, Freeform, National Geographic and more — have disappeared from Google’s YouTube TV after months of failed negotiations. “Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we’ve been unable to reach an equitable agreement before our existing one expired, and their channels are no longer available on YouTube TV,” YouTube TV confirmed in a blog post statement. “We will be decreasing our monthly price by $15, from $64.99 to $49.99, while this content remains off of our platform.” The streaming service added that it will continue to advocate for its customers in hopes of restoring the content that’s been lost. In the meantime, it noted that customers could consider purchasing the Disney Bundle for access to a limited amount of Disney content (the $13.99/month bundle offers Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu on-demand with ads). Meanwhile, Disney issued a statement of its own to Variety, claiming that YouTube TV “declined to reach a fair deal with us based on market terms and conditions” and that Disney is ready to quickly “reach an equitable agreement” in order to minimize the inconvenience to YouTube TV viewers.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO