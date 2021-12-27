ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Correction: Identification of a TGF-Î²/SMAD/lnc-UTGF positive feedback loop and its role in hepatoma metastasis

By Meng-Zhi Wu
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 441 (2021) Cite this article. The original article has been corrected. Wu, M. Z. et al. Identification of a TGF-Î²/SMAD/lnc-UTGF positive feedback loop and its role in hepatoma metastasis. Signal Transduct. Target. Ther. 6, 395...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Correction: The NAC transcription factor ClNAC68 positively regulates sugar content and seed development in watermelon by repressing ClINV and ClGH3.6

The original article has been corrected. Wang, J. et al. The NAC transcription factor ClNAC68 positively regulates sugar content and seed development in watermelon by repressing ClINV and ClGH3.6. Hortic Res 8, 214, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41438-021-00649-1 (2021). These authors contributed equally: Jinfang Wang, Yanping Wang. National Watermelon and Melon Improvement Center, Beijing...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Comparison of cognitive performance between patients with Parkinson's disease and dystonia using an intraoperative recognition memory test

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-99317-6, published online 20 October 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the author list. Jie Zheng was incorrectly listed as an author of the original Article, and has subsequently been removed. The Author Contributions section now reads:. L.S. and J.Zha. conceived...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Modulation of neural activity in frontopolar cortex drives reward-based motor learning

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98571-y, published online 13 October 2021. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This research was supported by the International Engagement Fund of Goldsmiths University of London (MHR). MHR and VVN were partially supported by theÂ National Research University Higher School...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Long non-coding RNA-associated competing endogenous RNA axes in the olfactory epithelium in schizophrenia: a bioinformatics analysis

The etiology of schizophrenia (SCZ), as a serious mental illness, is unknown. The significance of genetics in SCZ pathophysiology is yet unknown, and newly identified mechanisms involved in the regulation of gene transcription may be helpful in determining how these changes affect SCZ development and progression. In the current work, we used a bioinformatics approach to describe the role of long non-coding RNA (lncRNA)-associated competing endogenous RNAs (ceRNAs) in the olfactory epithelium (OE) samples in order to better understand the molecular regulatory processes implicated in SCZ disorders in living individuals. The Gene Expression Omnibus database was used to obtain the OE microarray dataset (GSE73129) from SCZ sufferers and control subjects, which contained information about both lncRNAs and mRNAs. The limma package of R software was used to identify the differentially expressed lncRNAs (DElncRNAs) and mRNAs (DEmRNAs). RNA interaction pairs were discovered using the Human MicroRNA Disease Database, DIANA-LncBase, and miRTarBase databases. In this study, the Pearson correlation coefficient was utilized to find positive correlations between DEmRNAs and DElncRNAs in the ceRNA network. Eventually, lncRNA-associated ceRNA axes were developed based on co-expression relations and DElncRNA-miRNA-DEmRNA interactions. This work found six potential DElncRNA-miRNA-DEmRNA loops in SCZ pathogenesis, including, SNTG2-AS1/hsa-miR-7-5p/SLC7A5, FLG-AS1/hsa-miR-34a-5p/FOSL1, LINC00960/hsa-miR-34a-5p/FOSL1, AQP4-AS1/hsa-miR-335-5p/FMN2, SOX2-OT/hsa-miR-24-3p/NOS3, and CASC2/hsa-miR-24-3p/NOS3. According to the findings, ceRNAs in OE might be promising research targets for studying SCZ molecular mechanisms. This could be a great opportunity to examine different aspects of neurodevelopment that may have been hampered early in SCZ patients.
SCIENCE
#Metastasis#Lnc#Positive Feedback#Creative Commons License#School Of Life#Shi Mei Zhuang Department#University Cancer Center#The Creative Commons
Nature.com

Author Correction: Differential microbial responses to antibiotic treatments by insecticide-resistant and susceptible cockroach strains (Blattella germanica L.)

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-03695-w, published online 17 December 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 1, which was incorrectly given as 'Department of Entomology, Purdue University, Tucson, AZ, 47907, USA'. The correct affiliation is listed below:. Department of Entomology, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Reduction in trabecular meshwork stem cell content in donor eyes with primary open angle glaucoma

We previously identified and characterized human trabecular meshwork stem cells (TMSCs) based on high expression of ABCG2/p75 positivity and high nucleus to cytoplasmic ratio. These TMSCs expressing high ABCG2 and p75 were located to the insert region of the human TM. Additionally, we demonstrated an age-related reduction in the TMSC content which was significantly associated with TM cell loss. In continuation, this study was aimed to determine the TMSC content in glaucomatous donor eyes wherein a drastic reduction in TM cellularity has already been reported. Anterior segments from known glaucomatous (n"‰="‰6) and age-matched normal (n"‰="‰8) donors were dissected into four quadrants. A minimum of three sections from each quadrant were used for histopathological analysis as well as immunostaining. Analysis of hematoxylin and eosin-stained sections from glaucomatous tissues revealed a decrease in total TM cellularity, thickening of trabecular beams, fusion of trabeculae, absence of patent Schlemm's canal compared to age-matched controls. In addition, the TM thickness at various positions of the meshwork and the coronal as well as the meridional diameters of the Schlemm's canal were observed to be significantly reduced in glaucomatous eyes. Further, sections from both the groups were immunostained for universal stem cell marker ABCG2 and neural crest derived stem cell marker p75. The images were acquired using Leica SP8 confocal microscope. Quantification of total TM cellularity based on nuclear counterstain (mean"‰Â±"‰SD) using ImageJ identified 69.33"‰Â±"‰12.77 cells/section in control eyes. In glaucomatous donors, the TM cellularity was found to be reduced significantly to 41.83"‰Â±"‰9.0 (p"‰="‰0.0007). In addition, a reduction in the percentage of TMSCs (cells with high ABCG2 expression and p75 positivity) was evident in glaucomatous donors (0.14"‰Â±"‰0.17%) compared to age-matched controls (4.73"‰Â±"‰5.46%) (p"‰="‰0.064). Thus, the present study confirmed the significant decline in TM cellularity and a reducing trend in the TMSC content, though this reduction was non-significant in glaucomatous donor eyes. Further studies are essential to elucidate the role of TMSCs in the pathogenesis of primary open angle glaucoma.
CANCER
The Independent

Scientists identify antibodies that can neutralise Omicron and other variants

Scientists have identified antibodies that can target the unchanged parts of the novel coronavirus as it continues to mutate and evolve, an advance that could lead to new therapeutics to neutralise Omicron and other Covid-19 variants.Identifying such “broadly neutralising” antibodies on the coronavirus spike protein, which the virus uses to enter human cells, can help develop better vaccines and antibodies which will be effective not only against Omicron but also against other variants that may emerge in the future, said David Veesler from the University of Washington School of Medicine in the US.“This finding tells us that by focusing...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A selective Cu complex with 4-fluorophenoxyacetic acid hydrazide and phenanthroline displays DNA-cleaving and pro-apoptotic properties in cancer cells

The thin line between efficacy and toxicity has challenged cancer therapy. As copper is an essential micronutrient and is important to tumor biology, CuII complexes emerged as an alternative to chemotherapy; however, its biological properties need to be better understood. Thus, we report in vitro the antitumor effects of two CuII complexes named [Cu(4-fh)(phen)(ClO4)2] (complex 1) and [Cu(4-nh)(phen)(ClO4)2]Â·H2O (complex 2), in which 4-fh"‰="‰4-fluorophenoxyacetic acid hydrazide; 4-nh"‰="‰4-nitrobenzoic hydrazide and phen"‰="‰1,10-phenanthroline. Both complexes presented cytotoxic activity against tumor cells, but only complex 1 showed significant selectivity. Complex 1 also induced DNA-damage, led to G0/G1 arrest and triggered apoptosis, which was initiated by an autophagy dysfunction. The significant in vitro selectivity and the action mechanism of complex 1 are noteworthy and reveal this prodrug as promising for anticancer therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: SARS-CoV-2 uses metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 as an internalization factor to infect cells

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41421-021-00357-z published online 14 December 2021. In the original publication of this article1, we made some mistakes in Fig. 4c and d. The layer of nucleus was missing in the images of CK5 and CK8 of Fig. 4c, and the layer of Ace2 was shifted in the image of Ace2 of Fig. 4d. The correctly labelled Fig. 4c and d are displayed as below. This correction does not affect the results or the conclusion of this work.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Diffusion tensor imaging in unclear intramedullary tumor-suspected lesions allows separating tumors from inflammation

Prospective diagnostic study. Primary imaging-based diagnosis of spinal cord tumor-suspected lesions is often challenging. The identification of the definite entity is crucial for dedicated treatment and therefore reduction of morbidity. The aim of this trial was to investigate specific quantitative signal patterns to differentiate unclear intramedullary tumor-suspected lesions based on diffusion tensor imaging (DTI).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The default network is causally linked to creative thinking

Creative thinking represents a major evolutionary mechanism that greatly contributed to the rapid advancement of the human species. The ability to produce novel and useful ideas, or original thinking, is thought to correlate well with unexpected, synchronous activation of several large-scale, dispersed cortical networks, such as the default network (DN). Despite aÂ vast amount of correlative evidence, a causal link between default network and creativity has yet to be demonstrated. Surgeries for resection of brain tumors that lie in proximity to speech related areas are performed while the patient is awake to map the exposed cortical surface for language functions. Such operations provide a unique opportunity to explore human behavior while disrupting a focal cortical area via focal electrical stimulation. We used a novel paradigm of individualized direct cortical stimulation to examine the association between creative thinking and the DN. Preoperative resting-state fMRI was used to map the DN in individual patients. A cortical area identified as a DN node (study) or outside the DN (controls) was stimulated while the participants performed an alternate-uses-task (AUT). This task measures divergent thinking through the number and originality of different uses provided for an everyday object. Baseline AUT performance in the operating room was positively correlated with DN integrity. Direct cortical stimulation at the DN node resulted in decreased ability to produce alternate uses, but not in the originality of uses produced. Stimulation in areas that when used as network seed regions produced a network similar to the canonical DN was associated with reduction of creative fluency. Stimulation of areas that did not produce a default-like network (controls) did not alter creative thinking. This is the first study to causally link the DN and creative thinking.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Gut microbiomes from Gambian infants reveal the development of a non-industrialized Prevotella-based trophic network

Distinct bacterial trophic networks exist in the gut microbiota of individuals in industrialized and non-industrialized countries. In particular, non-industrialized gut microbiomes tend to be enriched with Prevotella species. To study the development of these Prevotella-rich compositions, we investigated the gut microbiota of children aged between 7 and 37 months living in rural Gambia (616 children, 1,389 stool samples, stratified by 3-month age groups). These infants, who typically eat a high-fibre, low-protein diet, were part of a double-blind, randomized iron intervention trial (NCT02941081) and here we report the secondary outcome. We found that child age was the largest discriminating factor between samples and that anthropometric indices (collection time points, season, geographic collection site, and iron supplementation) did not significantly influence the gut microbiome. Prevotella copri, Faecalibacterium prausnitzii and Prevotella stercorea were, on average, the most abundant species in these 1,389 samples (35%, 11% and 7%, respectively). Distinct bacterial trophic network clusters were identified, centred around either P. stercorea or F. prausnitzii and were found to develop steadily with age, whereas P. copri, independently of other species, rapidly became dominant after weaning. This dataset, set within a critical gut microbial developmental time frame, provides insights into the development of Prevotella-rich gut microbiomes, which are typically understudied and are underrepresented in western populations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

UBQLN4 is activated by C/EBPÎ² and exerts oncogenic effects on colorectal cancer via the Wnt/Î²-catenin signaling pathway

Ubiquilin 4 (UBQLN4) is an important member of the ubiquitin-like protein family. An increasing number of studies have shown that UBQLN4 is an important regulator of tumorigenesis. Nevertheless, the biological function and detailed mechanisms of UBQLN4 in colorectal cancer (CRC) development and progression remain unclear. Here, we identified UBQLN4 upregulation in CRC tissues and it is positively associated with CRC size, TNM stage, and lymphatic metastasis. Patients with high UBQLN4 expression had a poor prognosis. Functionally, overexpression of UBQLN4 significantly promoted CRC cell proliferation, migration, and invasion, while UBQLN4 silencing elicited the opposite effect. This result was consistent with the conclusion that UBQLN4 expression correlated positively with the CRC size and lymphatic metastasis. In vivo, UBQLN4 silencing also inhibited tumor growth. Mechanistically, using gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) and western blot experiments, we identified that UBQLN4 activated the Wnt/Î²-catenin signaling pathway to upregulate Î²-catenin and c-Myc expression, thereby promoting CRC proliferation, migration and invasion. A rescue experiment further verified this conclusion. Dual luciferase reporter, real-time quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR), western blot and chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) assays indicated that the transcription factor CCAAT/enhancer-binding protein beta (C/EBPÎ²) directly bound to the UBQLN4 core promoter region and activated its transcription, upregulating Î²-catenin and c-Myc expression to promote CRC progression. Thus, our findings suggest that UBQLN4 is a key oncogene in CRC and may be a promising target for the diagnosis and treatment of patients with CRC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Microbiome assembly in The Gambia

The development of the infant gut microbiota into an adult configuration is heavily influenced by lifestyle. A large study of children from The Gambia reveals how the microbiota assembles in children with a non-industrial lifestyle. Acquisition of the community of microbes that forms our gut microbiota occurs during and after...
WORLD
Nature.com

Efficacy and safety in a 4-year follow-up of the ELEVATE-TN study comparing acalabrutinib with or without obinutuzumab versus obinutuzumab plus chlorambucil in treatment-naÃ¯ve chronic lymphocytic leukemia

Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors have improved chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) outcomes and offer a chemotherapy-free option [1]. The BTK inhibitor ibrutinib, alone or with a CD20 antibody, demonstrated better efficacy versus chemoimmunotherapy in treatment-naÃ¯ve (TN) CLL [2,3,4]. However, cardiovascular toxicity is a concern with continuous ibrutinib use [5, 6].
SCIENCE
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Two new symptoms to look out for

The UK recorded 183,000 new cases of the coronavirus, largely due to the influx of Omicron transmission. With the newest variant now being responsible for 90% of all infections currently in circulation, more and more information is coming out about the variant each day. Most recently, two new symptoms have been associated with the super-infections mutation, which has also been observed in those that are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Pancreatoblastomas and mixed and pure acinar cell carcinomas share epigenetic signatures distinct from other neoplasms of the pancreas

Pancreatic neoplasms are heterogenous and have traditionally been classified by assessing their lines of cellular differentiation using histopathologic methods, particularly morphologic and immunohistochemical evaluation. These methods frequently identify overlapping differentiation along ductal, acinar, and neuroendocrine lines, raising diagnostic challenges as well as questions regarding the relationship of these neoplasms. Neoplasms with acinar differentiation, in particular, frequently show more than one line of differentiation based on immunolabeling. Genome methylation signatures, in contrast, are better conserved within cellular lineages, and are increasingly used to support the classification of neoplasms. We characterized the epigenetic relationships between pancreatoblastomas, acinar cell carcinomas (including mixed variants), pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, solid pseudopapillary neoplasms, and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinomas using a genome-wide array platform. Using unsupervised learning approaches, pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, solid pseudopapillary neoplasms, ductal adenocarcinomas, and normal pancreatic tissue samples all localized to distinct clusters based on their methylation profiles, whereas all neoplasms with acinar differentiation occupied a broad overlapping region located between the predominantly acinar normal pancreatic tissue and ductal adenocarcinoma clusters. Our data provide evidence to suggest that acinar cell carcinomas and pancreatoblastomas are similar at the epigenetic level. These findings are consistent with genomic and clinical observations that mixed acinar neoplasms are closely related to pure acinar cell carcinomas rather than to neuroendocrine tumors or ductal adenocarcinomas.
CANCER

