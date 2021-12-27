ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter feeding warms your heart

Cover picture for the articleFeeding our beautiful backyard birds in winter has many benefits for our feathered friends and us. According to the Audubon Society, more than 100 bird species supplement their diets with the food that we provide at feeders. When food becomes scarce in winter they often rely heavily on our banquets at...

