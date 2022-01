In the last eight seconds of the Chicago Bulls’ final game of 2021, DeMar DeRozan forgot to look up at the clock. The final minutes of the game Friday were a frenzied blur as the Bulls and Indiana Pacers threw bodies at the rim and onto the court in a feverish attempt to gain the upper hand. But with the Bulls trailing and the ball in his hands, DeRozan decided to slow things down for one final chance.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO