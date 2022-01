Lepper Library is having Adult Winter Reading beginning Jan. 1 and ending Feb. 28. To enter, patrons 18 years or older need to stop by the circulation desk to sign up. Then, for each book read, fill out a ticket for chance to win a cozy winter gift basket. The gift basket is loaded with coziness and includes a blanket, soup mix, movie and more. The basket will be on display at the library and the winning ticket will be drawn March 1 and the winning patron will be notified. Along with the winter reading program the library is also introducing the year-round Kensington Cozy Card program. The definition of a ‘cozy’ book is a comedic light-hearted mystery. With this program readers receive a bookmark, every time they finish a cozy mystery book the library will stamp the bookmark. Once a reader has 10 stamps they can mail the bookmark to the Kensington Publishing Corp. and they will send a free advance copy of an upcoming new release. Stop by or call the library for information at 330-424-3117.

WELLSVILLE, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO