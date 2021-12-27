ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleged Realme GT 2 running Android 12 OS crosses Geekbench

By Naina Batra
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe launch of the Realme GT 2 series is now confirmed and it is not far from us. But this can’t stop the leaks from pouring. Aside from those sprouting rumors, we are now seeing the device passing through a prominent benchmark database Geekbench. As spotted by the...

Roxana Anton

Having These Old Mobile Phones Could Get You a Fortune

The nostalgics out there, who have preserved with care their old cell phones over the years, even for practical issues (better a functional old device, rather than a too-complicated-to-use new one) might hold now a true treasure in their hands, says LaPress.it.
shefinds

Apple Just Announced A Brand New iPhone—And It's Actually Affordable!

Is it ever not a good time to hear about a new Apple iPhone product headed our way — especially when that iPhone is slated to cost far less money than most? A rumor has emerged that Apple is set to release the third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of next year, which means it could be in your hands as early as spring 2020. If you have been holding off on buying a new iPhone and just can’t fathom paying four-digit prices, this could prove the smartphone of your dreams. But what can you expect from this latest model? Here’s everything we know so far about the third-gen iPhone SE.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone!!)

They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your device and make it run slower and less efficiently. The question truly is: which apps are worthy of your time and your phone’s storage space, and which should you consider deleting for the sake of a better running phone? The answer is going to differ from one user to another, but generally speaking, there are a few apps that rise to the top of the list when tech experts are asked about the best apps to delete. Here are three apps you should never download, according to tech experts (because they slow your iPhone).
CELL PHONES
#Android Os#Android Smartphones#Android Phone#Smart Phone#Tenaa#Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
CNET

Change these 5 Android settings on your phone right now

No matter which Android phone you have -- for instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 or Google Pixel 6 -- your device comes with a set of predetermined settings. These settings include brightness, organization and light mode, but just because they're the default, that doesn't mean you're stuck with them. However,...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Verizon phone for 2022

Apple's iPhones and Samsung's Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S10 line remain top buying choices, but they're not the only phone companies that are releasing fantastic handsets of their own. The industry is innovating and evolving faster than ever, from 5G connectivity to foldable screens, and all of the competition benefits us.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Alleged Android 13 features surface

Even though it's been only two months since Android 12 started rolling out, and the first major upgrade to it hasn't even come out of beta yet, the alleged features of the upcoming Android 13 have leaked. The report comes from the reliable Android-related sources XDA Developers and AndroidPolice who claim to have uncovered some of the features that will be a part of the Android 13 update.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2022: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention different price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. There are a few things to consider before picking out an Android phone. For starters, you’ll want to...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Realme confirms the three GT 2 Pro firsts

Realme introduced today the "world's first innovations" on their upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered smartphone GT 2 Pro, revolving around design, photography, and communication. Design. Let's talk about the design first. Realme had worked with Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa for Master Edition products before, and the company once again...
NFL
gizmochina.com

Realme GT 2 series launch date likely to be confirmed tomorrow

Realme held a special event yesterday to confirm the innovative technologies that will be available on the Realme GT 2 Pro. At the event, the company said that the GT 2 Pro will be launching. It appears that the company will confirm the launch date of the GT 2 series tomorrow.
CELL PHONES
droidholic.com

Dimensity 8000 to power the Realme GT Neo 3 & Redmi K50 series

A month ago, MediaTek unveiled its flagship Dimensity 9000 SOC with the ARM v9 architecture. As we have seen so far via the benchmarks, this SOC is pretty similar to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in terms of performance (or even better in some scenarios). Now, of course, not every company will opt for this chip for their high-end devices, and this is something we saw this year as well with the Snapdragon 888/888+ where a lot of companies went for the Snapdragon 870 for their high-end phones. The reason is simple, and that’s the price of these high-end chipsets. To keep the price of the flagship phones lower, many companies preferred to go for a less powerful Snapdragon 870 SOC, which in turn offers a more balanced experience than the 888 or 888+.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Alleged Realme GT 2’s specifications leaked before launch

Realme will be holding a lunch event today at 3 PM (local time) in China to announce the Realme GT 2 series. Reports suggest that the company may announce dual flagship phones such as the Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro. The latter is expected to feature the all-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 whereas the former may house the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Today, reliable tipster Digital Chat Station shared the key specs of what appears to the vanilla Realme GT 2 handset.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Realme 'unveils' the first Android phone with a bio-polymer back cover

Realme confirmed a few key features of its upcoming GT 2 Pro flagship. The GT 2 Pro will be the world's first phone to feature a "bio-based" design. As confirmed by Realme already, the GT 2 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Realme announced...
NFL
mobigyaan.com

Realme GT 2 series smartphones confirmed to launch on 4th January

A couple of days ago, Realme hosted a special event to introduce the latest flagship smartphone from the brand — Realme GT 2 Pro. Now, the company has confirmed that the device will be officially launched on 4th January. Earlier, at the special event, the company had revealed that...
NFL
Phandroid

Realme GT 2 ahead of its January 4 launch

Realme is one of those companies that saw a lot of success in 2021, and the hope is for this trend to continue into 2022. What better way to get the year started on the right foot than with a flagship smartphone launch? That’s exactly what Realme is trying to do, as the company confirmed it will be unveiling its GT 2 series on January 4th.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Realme GT 2 Pro full specs revealed via TENAA listing

Reports have revealed that the TENAA certified Realme RMX3310 phone model could be the Snapdragon 888 powered Realme GT 2 handset. Now, the Chinese certification site has approved another Realme phone with an RMX3300 model number. This model appears to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered Realme GT 2 Pro.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Realme GT vs Motorola Edge S30: Specs Comparison

A lot of people are actually impressed by the Motorola Edge X30 which came up as the world’s first smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. But there is another flagship killer even more affordable which is catalyzing the attention of the experts: the new Motorola Edge S30. A lot of people are wondering whether or not the Motorola Edge S30 is the best flagship killer in terms of value for money. In order to understand it, we think that the best way is comparing it to the other flagship killers providing the same level of performance. After the comparison with the Motorola Edge X30, here is a comparison between Motorola Edge S30 and Realme GT.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Realme GT2 (or Neo 2s) Geekbench listing spotted with key specifications

Realme is expected to announce dual flagship phones on Jan. 4 in China. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered Realme GT2 Pro is expected to go official in regular, Master Edition, and camera-focused variant. The model number of the GT2 Pro is RMX3300. It is expected that the Realme phone with RMX3310 is the other flagship phone from the brand that is likely to go official with GT2 Pro. The RMX3310 has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking site (via) with some of its key specs.
CELL PHONES

