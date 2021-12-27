The 3 Biggest Supply Chain Stories on Thomas Insights in 2021

Podcast featuring Dr. Marie Gould Harper, Dean, Wallace E. Boston School of Business and. Dr. Larry D. Parker, Jr. , Department Chair, Supply Chain Management. The supply chain has been heavily disrupted during the last few years, leading many businesses and supply chain professionals to rethink supply and logistics strategies and processes. In this podcast, Dr. Marie Gould Harper talks to APU’s supply chain department chair, Dr. Larry D. Parker, Jr., about what industry changes can be expected and the costs associated with it. Learn how transportation companies will likely start using smaller cargo ships and smaller ports, changes to distribution centers, and new appreciate for key labor positions like warehouse employees and truck drivers. Also learn about the rise of automation, artificial intelligence, and robotics among other exciting opportunities in the supply chain management field.

