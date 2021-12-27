ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The 3 Biggest Supply Chain Stories on Thomas Insights in 2021

By Kat De Naoum
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. We've rounded up the three biggest...

www.thomasnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Top 6 Thomas Index Reports of 2021

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. From lumber and cardboard boxes to chicken...
ECONOMY
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Demand for Lumber, Food Supplies, Boxes Topped 2021 Sourcing Activity

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Welcome to this special edition of Thomas...
AGRICULTURE
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

The Keys to a Resilient Supply Chain

The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has been the ultimate test for global manufacturing and supply chains, from factory shutdowns and choked ports to inland transportation challenges, natural disasters and steel shortages. Companies have hurdled challenges to keep customers supplied while making on-time deliveries. All supply chains contain four ingredients --...
INDUSTRY
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Top 10 Thomas Insights Articles of 2021

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Let's take a look at 10 of...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supply Chains#U S Economy#Industrial Survey Panel#Thomasnet Com#Gartner
Forbes

Four Supply Chain Predictions For 2022

Kevin Beasley, CIO at VAI, oversees the corporation’s overall technology strategy. Another holiday season with an overloaded supply chain is bad news for retailers and business leaders — if nothing else, it means we have spent the entire year battling supply chain disruptions. From the 42% increase in cyberattacks in the first quarter to port congestion and labor shortages, business and supply chain leaders faced more than their share of challenges in 2021.
ECONOMY
securitymagazine.com

Cybercriminals are closing in on supply chains

The rapidly evolving and advancing threat landscape makes each new day more threatening than the last. As each industry strengthens their defenses, cybercriminals are constantly on the hunt for unsuspecting businesses and any gaps in their security. Events over the past year have shown that adversaries have a new target.
PUBLIC SAFETY
In Homeland Security

Supply Chain Management: Crisis or Opportunity?

Podcast featuring Dr. Marie Gould Harper, Dean, Wallace E. Boston School of Business and. Dr. Larry D. Parker, Jr. , Department Chair, Supply Chain Management. The supply chain has been heavily disrupted during the last few years, leading many businesses and supply chain professionals to rethink supply and logistics strategies and processes. In this podcast, Dr. Marie Gould Harper talks to APU’s supply chain department chair, Dr. Larry D. Parker, Jr., about what industry changes can be expected and the costs associated with it. Learn how transportation companies will likely start using smaller cargo ships and smaller ports, changes to distribution centers, and new appreciate for key labor positions like warehouse employees and truck drivers. Also learn about the rise of automation, artificial intelligence, and robotics among other exciting opportunities in the supply chain management field.
WASHINGTON, DC
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

GM, Chemical Manufacturer Partner to Build Battery Materials Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A newly established joint venture will produce...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
adafruit.com

How the Supply Chain Crisis Unfolded

When talking about a supply chain it’s handy to use a flow chart. As such when talking about the supply chain crisis the New York Times put together this concise flow chart. The turmoil has revealed how the need to ship surgical masks to West Africa from China can have a cascading effect on Ford’s ability to put back-up cameras on its cars at factories in Ohio and delay the arrival of Amazon Prime orders in Florida in time for the holidays.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WKTV

A unique approach to supply chain shortages

Looking for a unique gift, but not finding anything to write home about. Try talking to The Potting Shed Antiques Owner Don Hartman. "I haven’t worked a day in 28 years." Don says it’s not working when you’re doing what you love. He stocks the shelves with things you’re not going to find at the usual retail stores, and there’s no shortage of unusual items. He believes that’s what’s drawing customers to the store.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
spectrumnews1.com

Cheesemakers battle supply chain issues

THERESA, Wis. — Supply chain issues have hit every part of the economy this year. A result of the pandemic, businesses have had to pivot to deal with increased prices and delays on material. That includes Wisconsin’s most well-known product: Cheese. Cheesemakers have been feeling supply chain shortages...
THERESA, WI
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

5 Lessons Learned for the Post-Pandemic Supply Chain

The current global trade crisis has highlighted weaknesses within the supply chain and forced the industry to assess, evolve and often transform their operations to meet the needs of today’s marketplace. Many changes are here to stay and should be embraced as the industry plans for the supply chain of the future.
INDUSTRY
Democrat-Herald

Supply chain, inflation impact NYC food insecure

The disruption in the global supply chain caused by COVID-19 extends far beyond toys and microprocessors for new cars. The impact is felt by the millions of people struggling with food insecurity and the organizations that help put food on their table.
BUSINESS
foodlogistics.com

SCN Summit: Future of Supply Chains Now On-Demand

Supply chain industry experts busted out their crystal balls to help detail what the future of supply chain looks like in a world laden with shortages, backlogs and supply chain disruptions. SCN Summit: Future of Supply Chains, a full week devoted to knowledge, education and networking about all things related...
INDUSTRY
Shelby Reporter

Local businesses weather supply chain woes

The supply chain issues we read and hear about almost daily have affected businesses of every size, from large corporations to small businesses. In Shelby County, like other areas across the state and country, the effects of supply chain disruptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic have reached businesses and even nonprofit organizations, causing added stress during the holidays.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Capturing Supply Chain Constraints to Drive Actionable Insights

Over the course of the last 18 months or more, the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has caused dramatic shifts in demand patterns as well as impacting the ability for manufacturers to meet that demand. This has caused unprecedented disruption for the world’s supply chains and made it increasingly difficult for retailers to provide exceptional customer experiences from the first mile of supply chains right through to the last mile.
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

This New Partnership Brings Traceability to the Apparel Supply Chain

Retraced has linked with Décor Global to create a chain-of-custody tracking tool allowing users insight into their supply chains. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
APPAREL
HackRead

Understanding Software Supply Chain and How to Secure It

Some organizations and developers use third-party resources rather than writing software from scratch. Engineers may speed up development and save manufacturing costs by adopting pre-built libraries and open source components, allowing them to bring products to market faster. As a result, businesses need to account for software occurring outside of...
SOFTWARE
chainstoreage.com

Study: Retailers lose ground on supply chain

Retailers’ confidence in their ability to handle supply chain issues has eroded since 2020. According to “Retail Supply Chain: Navigating Through Rough Waters with Improved Agility,” a new study of retail supply chain issues from Retail Systems Research (RSR) and Blue Yonder, 41% of surveyed retail respondents say they can monitor capacity and add more when market conditions demand it, down from 56% in 2020. Four in 10 respondents can currently understand the impact of bottlenecks and prioritize which ones need to be addressed, down from 48% in 2020.
BUSINESS
Forbes

The Rise Of Software Supply Chain Poisoning

Chief Product Officer at GrammaTech, where he leads product strategy for the company’s application security testing product portfolio. Industries of all kinds are suffering from an explosion of cyberattacks caused by the poisoning of the software supply chain. Maybe the most notorious recent instance is the hack involving SolarWinds that started in 2020 and is still affecting organizations today.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy