Ray Dalio: Money, Power, and the Collapse of Empires

I bought an obscure cryptocurrency yesterday. It was obscure enough that I couldn’t buy it in my Coinbase account… or on any mainstream crypto exchange, for that matter. I had to create a local wallet on my phone, move some ethereum out of my Coinbase account and into the local wallet, and then swap it out for the new coin. The last step was to create a backup in the cloud lest I break the phone with the wallet on it.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO