Mavericks waive Eugene Omoruyi

The Dallas Mavericks have signed guard Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract, under the COVID-related hardship allowance. Thomas (5-9, 185) is an 11-year veteran with career averages of 18.0 points (.435 FG, .362 3FG, .872 FT), 2.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 28.8 minutes in 532 games (362 starts) with Sacramento, Phoenix, Boston, Cleveland, the L.A. Lakers, Denver, Washington and New Orleans. He recently signed a 10-day contract with the Lakers on Dec. 17 and averaged 9.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 25.3 minutes in four games (1 start) in his second stint with the franchise.
Comments / 0