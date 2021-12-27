ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mavericks waive Eugene Omoruyi

 5 days ago

The Dallas Mavericks have requested waivers on forward Eugene Omoruyi. Omoruyi (6-6, 235) signed a two-way contract with Dallas on Aug. 13 after going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. He averaged 1.8...

www.insidehoops.com

