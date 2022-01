It is almost 2022 and the end of the year is already upon us. It is so easy to get caught up in the moment of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other celebrations. Just as you want to go into the upcoming year physically healthy, you should also want to be financially healthy as well. While you are enjoying all the holiday festivities, there are a few money moves you might want to think about making to secure your family’s financial health in 2022.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO