Cheyenne, WY

Snow and Delays

By Jordan Frazier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - It’s starting to feel more like winter in Wyoming given that the continual cold fronts are dropping temperatures and bringing in multiple rounds of snow. The western regions of the state are continuing to get about half a foot to a foot in accumulation each...

WSPY NEWS

Heavy Snow Expected New Year's Day

The WSPY listening area is expected to see it's first major snowstorm of the season on New Year's Day. The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a winter storm watch that starts Saturday morning that will remain in effect until Sunday morning. The National Weather Service says snow accumulation...
CHICAGO, IL
AccuWeather

Snow, freeze-up to follow severe weather in part of southern US

The same storm system partially responsible for high winds that triggered destructive wildfires in Colorado Thursday will not only bring a major outbreak of severe weather to portions of the southern United States this weekend but also a weather wakeup call in the form of plunging temperatures and potentially hazardous winter weather.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: 2021 Ends With A Big Blast Of Snow And Cold

DENVER(CBS)- Happy New Year! What a way to end the year don’t you think? We go from a horribly, devastating fire to a raging snow storm to finish out 2021. There have been tons of traffic troubles across the region. The problems first began in the foothills heading into the mountains. I-70 near Evergreen had cars and trucks spinning out along with several accidents bogging down the evening drive. Credit CBS4 After sunset, bridges and overpasses across the metro area began to ice over as snow started to accumulate. Credit CBS4 It is still looking like 3 to 6 inches for the Denver metro area...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Storm On The Way For New Year’s Day

CHICAGO (CBS)– A New Year’s Day winter storm is approaching. New Year’s Eve morning starts out chilly, but temperatures will reach the 40s for a mild day. After a quiet start to the New Year, snow moves in late in the morning and hit the city around lunchtime.  The heaviest snow, along with strong winds, will fall between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Saturday morning. Snow and blowing snow continue through much of the day and into the night. Chicagoans can expected 4 to 6 inches in snow with higher amounts–perhaps up to 8 inches — along the lakeshore. While the snow winds down Sunday, temperatures in the teens are expected. Wind chills will be in the single digits and even below zero in some locations.
CHICAGO, IL
977wmoi.com

SNOW EMERGENCY

Snow Emergency begins: 10AM Saturday January 1, 2022. The City of Monmouth is alerting Monmouth residents that a SNOW EMERGENCY will be in effect for 10AM SATURDAY JANUARY 1, 2022 UNTIL 7AM SUNDAY JANUARY 2, 2022. ANY VEHICLES PARKED ON A “SNOW EMERGENCY” ROUTE NEED TO BE MOVED OFF THE...
MONMOUTH, IL
fox2detroit.com

Saturday Snow

A system to our south will bring widespread snow by Saturday afternoon to Michigan. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
Santa Cruz Sentinel

With record snow, monster delays, is Tahoe still safe for New Year’s?

Dreaming of a white New Year’s celebration — but not so sure about braving 17 feet of snow?. The prospect of a Lake Tahoe vacation has improved dramatically in the days since a record-breaking snowstorm closed roads and stranded tourists earlier this week. But if you’re planning to go, experts say you should be prepared to sit in traffic and potentially even get stuck.
ENVIRONMENT
Gephardt Daily

Snowbird, Alta delay opening times due to heavy snow

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Snowbird and Alta ski resorts are delaying opening Friday morning due to heavy snow. Both resorts received approximately 2 feet of snow overnight. A tweet from UDOT Cottonwood Canyons at 9 a.m. said that SR-210 has reopened after being...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Civic Commons 2022 Ball Drop

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Visit Cheyenne is holding their ball drop to ring in 2022 at Cheyenne’s Civic Commons. It’s happening across from the mayor’s/city office, starting at 11:50 pm Friday. “The ball was made for us welded here in Cheyenne when the ball started...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Do Gooder: John Arciniega

WYDOT and the Boy’s and Girl’s Club Season of Giving-pkg-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. Tis’ the season for laughter, generosity and giving. So the Wyoming Department of Transportation along with The Boy’s and Girl’s Club are doing just that. The WYDOT employees in Cheyenne collected bikes for the holiday season. This is WYDOT’s 5th year getting bikes for kids.
CHEYENNE, WY

