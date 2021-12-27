Ron Rivera Presser: “That’s not normal shit, that’s real life shit” Washington loses 56-14 to the Cowboys

There's a lot of things that factor into a wide receiver's production, but McLaurin is more focused on himself and what he can do to be a better player. Pete Hailey explains why Sunday's game against the Eagles will say quite a bit about Ron Rivera's direction in Washington. The...
The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Inspired initially by the excitement of the four-game winning streak, for the past four weeks I have been taking an unusual approach to track the Washington Football Team’s chances of making the playoffs. I took the lead from Bill in Bangkok, whose irrepressible optimism continues into Week 17, despite the fact that all remaining playoff scenarios require the WFT to become the first team in NFL history to make the playoffs with a losing record two years in a row.
The Dallas Cowboys are one of the NFL teams with legitimate hopes for a deep postseason run. But with New Years Eve celebrations on the horizon, another spike of positive COVID-19 tests could pose issues through the final few weeks of the NFL season. Addressing this potential issue, Cowboys tight...
The Chicago Bears have been owned by Aaron Rodgers, figuratively, ever since the three-time MVP became the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback in 2008. That ownership could be coming to a close soon as Rodgers hinted that he could retire after the season. He could also end up being the...
A former NFL pro-turned-analyst has called on Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton to retire following the 2021 season. Cam Newton will be watching from the sidelines initially when the Carolina Panthers travel to the New Orleans Saints in Week 17. The former NFL MVP hasn’t done enough to keep Sam Darnold out of the equation since returning and Matt Rhule saw enough during the USC product’s time under center against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to name him the starter.
Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
Earlier today, Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This news couldn’t have come at a better time for Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota squad as QB1 Kirk Cousins was moved to the list with a positive test this morning. Just a couple hours after...
The Jacksonville Jaguars are currently searching for a new head coach, as it didn’t quite work out with Urban Meyer. Jacksonville has already reached out to several candidates in their search, one of them being Dan Quinn. However, the current defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys has other plans.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown returned to action this past weekend against the Carolina Panthers after missing the previous eight games with an ankle injury and a league-sanctioned suspension. He didn’t skip a beat when he stepped on the field last Sunday, hauling in 10 catches for a...
Matt Rhule has named the Carolina Panthers starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. After alternating between Cam Newton and Sam Darnold last weekend, it’ll be the latter getting the start in Week 17. “Matt Rhule says Sam Darnold will start Sunday,” tweeted Panthers beat...
As the 2022 offseason inches closer for the Minnesota Vikings, the father of Kirk Cousins is making his feelings about Mike Zimmer public. Anyone who has decent vision in at least one of their eyes can see that Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and quarterback Kirk Cousins don’t have the greatest relationship in the world.
It’s going to be challenging for Panthers coach Matt Rhule to field a defense Sunday in New Orleans. Carolina placed Pro Bowl outside linebacker Haason Reddick on the reserve/COVID list on Wednesday. He joins edge rushers Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes and linebacker Shaq Thompson, who all landed on the list earlier this week.
Following the firing of former Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich quickly emerged as a frontrunner to take over the job. Earlier this week, the Jaguars requested permission to interview the Tampa Bay assistant. While it’s currently uncertain if Leftwich will accept the opportunity, this is...
The Indianapolis Colts have already made a plethora of roster moves this week, including activating linebacker Darius Leonard and offensive guard Quenton Nelson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Colts announced a couple of new moves. For starters, they signed long snapper Kyle Nelson to their practice squad. They...
The Steelers need a replacement for Ben Roethlisberger, but per one team insider, that replacement may already be on the team. Mason Rudolph was originally drafted as a long-term project, thought to eventually one day take over for Roethlisberger as he entered his late-30’s. Well, Roethlisberger has played longer than expected, while Rudolph hasn’t made the necessary transition an easy one.
