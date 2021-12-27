ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

New LG Monitors are Designed for Work from Home

By Happy Jasta
homecrux.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLG has announced two new monitors as part of its CES 2022 lineup. Designed with professionals in mind, these monitors have won CES 2022 Innovation Awards. Both the LG UltraFine Display (model 32UQ85R) and LG DualUp Monitor (model 28MQ780) feature sleek and practical designs, along with enhanced connectivity and user...

www.homecrux.com

Comments / 0

Related
xda-developers

LG’s new DualUp monitor is like having two monitors on top of each other

LG is back at it with its pre-CES announcements, this time introducing a pair of new premium monitors, mostly geared towards creative professionals. The two new displays are the LG UltraFine Display (32UQ85R) and the new DualUp Monitor (28MQ780), and of the two, the latter is definitely the more unique one.
ELECTRONICS
d1softballnews.com

New LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitors 32BP95E and 27BP95E

OLED technology is permeating more and more the world of TVs and monitors and LG is always at the forefront in the diffusion of this type of panel. For 2022, the Korean giant will continue to focus on OLED panels for some of its high-end monitors. Especially in the 2022...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

How Logitech bet big on work from home

Logitech is one of those ubiquitous companies — it’s been around since 1981, selling all kinds of important things that connect to computers of all shapes and sizes: mice, keyboards, cases, cameras, you name it. When Bracken Darrell took over in 2013, he restructured the company around growth, started making acquisitions like Blue microphones, and invested heavily in software. In fact, the last time I talked with Bracken, it was the end of 2019, and he laid out a vision of Logitech as a software and services company in addition to its hardware business.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Art Directors#Innovation#Work From Home#Nano#New Lg Monitors#Lg#Dci#Sdqhd#Hdr
Eurogamer.net

This LG UltraGear monitor is down to a new low of £290

Quality monitors have also been difficult to get sometimes during these last 18 months, not just the latest games consoles. However, there's one particular monitor that's caught our eye and it's available for purchase: the LG UltraGear 27GN88A, and it's down by over a third for just £290 over at Amazon right now.
ELECTRONICS
lifewire.com

LG’s New Monitor Is the World’s First 16:18 Vertical Display

LG has announced two new monitors, including the market's first 16:18 vertical display. Announced on Wednesday, the two new monitors will officially debut in January at CES 2022. The first monitor, the LG UltraFine Display, is a 32-inch 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) Nano IPS panel boasting a 2,000:1 contrast ratio. The new monitor also offers 98 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, which means dark, deep, blacks, and a vibrant color display. It's LG's first Nano IPS Black panel, and the company says it will deliver "realistic and nuanced black tones."
ELECTRONICS
Beta News

Newly announced LG DualUp Monitor is amazing and weird

LG has announced details of some of its 2022 range of monitors, due to be properly unveiled at CES in January. By far the most interesting is the LG DualUp Monitor with the rather extraordinary aspect ratio of 16:18. As you may have calculated, this is essentially two 16:9 monitors...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Instagram
Gadget Flow

LG UltraFine Display 32UQ85R monitor is for editors, art directors, & graphic designers

Achieve professional results with the LG UltraFine Display 32UQ85R monitor. Designed with photo/video editors, graphic designers, livestreamers, and artists in mind, it meets all of your work needs. This monitor boasts a 32-inch 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution with a 2,000:1 contrast ratio and 98 percent coverage. Furthermore, the LG UltraFine Display 32UQ85R features a DCI-P3 color gamut, providing deep blacks and vibrant shades across a wide viewing angle. In fact, the Nano IPS Black panel enhances this monitor by delivering lifelike and nuanced black tones for more depth. Moreover, this gadget includes a detachable auto self-calibration sensor, which you can easily schedule via LG’s software. This sensor helps to save you time, allowing you to work more efficiently. Overall, experience superior performance at your home or in-office workspace.
ELECTRONICS
homecrux.com

LG Display to Introduce Transparent OLED Shelf for Homes

LG Display has announced new transparent OLED solutions to be introduced at CES 2022, including the latest home screen concept named ‘OLED Shelf’. It is a ‘transparent shelf’ that combines two transparent OLEDs vertically. This innovative OLED Shelf harmonizes with the existing living room, creating a...
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

LG adds new pro monitors as lower-cost Pro Display XDR competitors

There aren’t too many Pro Display XDR competitors at present, but LG has offered one of the few – and is about to add another …. The top end of the pro monitor market comprises reference monitors costing tens of thousands of dollars. Alongside these, Apple’s Pro Display XDR looks comparatively affordable at $5k, and only a handful of other companies compete in this middle ground …
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

LG Works Together With DSP Concepts To Deliver Superior Quality Voice Command Recognition For Innovative New Premium TV

TalkTo solution built with the DSP Concepts Audio Weaver framework provides clean audio signals for exceptional far-field performance. DSP Concepts, the creator of the Audio Weaver development framework that powers sound and voice functionality for many of the world’s leading consumer and automotive brands, announced that LG Electronics has implemented the TalkTo audio front end for improved voice pick-up and speech recognition on its new LG Objet TV (65ART90).
ELECTRONICS
PCGamesN

Eve wants to make the first glossy 4K gaming monitor with LG’s new panel

While gaming PCs often lead the charge with new technology, monitors still lag behind. High dynamic range (HDR) is only just becoming the norm for Windows users despite existing for more than half a decade and OLED panels are (somewhat understandably) still absent out of fear of permanent screen burn. Eve, however, believes we’re missing out on yet another trick: glossy screens.
ELECTRONICS
homecrux.com

LG Tiiun, a new Smart Indoor Garden Concept Coming to CES 2022

LG will be showcasing its updated smart indoor garden concept at CES 2022. This freestanding indoor gardening appliance is named Tiiun, which translates “to sprout” in Korean. Designed as a completely self-contained unit, LG Tiiun can help cultivate vegetables, herbs and even flowers in the comfort of the...
ELECTRONICS
wccftech.com

LG Display reveals OLED EX, a new OLED display technology implementing deuterium & custom algorithmic design

Yesterday, LG Display revealed their newest OLED display technology, the OLED EX. The newest technology is to increase display quality by utilizing both a customized algorithm EX Technology, as well as the company's deuterium tech. This will allow for the display to increase not only picture quality as a whole but also improve brightness as much as 30% when compared to current OLED displays from other competitors.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Save More Than $100 on the Alexa Powered Samsung S Series Soundbar

You could just buy any ordinary soundbar. But why do that when you can get one that’s powered by the intelligence of Amazon Alexa. Ditch that smart speaker too because the Samsung S Series Soundbar powered by Alexa is discounted down to $198 for a limited time on Amazon. First of all, you should know that this smart soundbar originally costs $330. That’s certainly steep, but at least you’re dealing with a reputable brand here who has a clean track record. With a savings of $132, which brings the cost down to $198, it’s honestly tough to pass up on this...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Galaxy S22 Ultra colors might have leaked

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: COVID-19 rapid tests, air fryer sale, Apple deals, more Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S22 series in mid-February, according to the most recent leaks. Chip shortages seem to have impacted Samsung’s launch plans, as the Galaxy S22 series will launch about a month earlier than the Galaxy S21. But the Galaxy S22 series will deliver a big surprise in the form of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The largest handset in the series will come with a built-in S Pen stylus, just like the Note. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will effectively become the Galaxy Note 22 that Note...
CELL PHONES
NBC News

Work from home: Most purchased work from home essentials 2021

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. People across the country...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy