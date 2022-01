FRISCO - A bit over a year ago, Kyler Murray's Arizona Cardinals came into AT&T Stadium in 2020 NFL Week 6 and drubbed the Dallas Cowboys, 38-10. “It was very difficult (to watch), for multiple reasons,” Dak Prescott said this week ahead of this year's rematch, 11-4 Dallas hosting the 10-5 Cardinals on Sunday. “A week after (season-ending ankle) surgery, I was on my couch, leg propped up, probably on some meds that made it hard to watch the game as well. Made it hard just not being part of it. Made it hard with the way they came out and played in our home stadium.

