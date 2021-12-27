ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Donald L. Black Jr.

Morning Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald L. Black Jr., 57, passed away on December 26, 2021 at home following a lengthy illness. He was born in Evansville, Indiana on November 9, 1964, a son of the late Donald L. Black Sr. and Janet (Molno) Black. Donald grew up in Evansville and graduated from Bosse...

www.morningjournalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Morning Journal

Community Corner

GLENMOOR — Tops 1341 met at the Glenmoor Presbyterian Church on Monday December 20, 2021, with Darlene Naukam, leader, presiding. Best losers were Naukam and Mary Gailey. Drawing winners were: calorie chart Gailey, weight loss Kandice Kraft, junk food Dorothy Garn, 50/50 Lydia Kraft. Dena White lost three weeks...
The Independent

Auto executive accused of hiring squad of marines to murder ex-mistress and her new boyfriend

A Texas automobile dealer is accused of hiring hitmen former soldiers to kill his mistress and her new boyfriend, who was trying to blackmail him.According to an unsealed federal indictment, four men are charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping, kidnapping resulting in death, and carrying, brandishing, and discharging a weapon during a crime of violence.Erik Charles Maund, 46, of Austin, Texas, a partner in Maund Automotive Group, emailed Holly Williams, 33,  of Nashville, Tennessee, with whom he had a previous extra-marital relationship, about wanting to see her during an upcoming visit to the city in February 2020.After visiting her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Morning Journal

Legacy of young cancer victim continues

Not all kids awaken at home Christmas morn to a floor covered in presents. Some children are not as fortunate. They spend Christmases — and sometimes virtually most days of their young lives — in hospitals and treatment centers. Those facilities are their homes for the holidays. Certainly not the kind of setting for a Hallmark card image or sentimental Norman Rockwell painting.
WELLSVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy