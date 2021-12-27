ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doja Cat says she’s planning a double album with one side solely hip hop

By Conor Lochrie
thebrag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoja Cat has big plans for next year already – she says she wants to make a double album, with one side focusing solely on hip hop. The singer and rapper took to Instagram Live on Christmas Eve and discussed her vision for her new album to be a two-parter with...

tonedeaf.thebrag.com

thebrag.com

Grimes says she fancies a career change after her new album

Grimes has spent her post-Christmas teasing a collaboration with The Weeknd while also admitting that she fancies a career change away from music. The Canadian singer might be preparing the release of her next album, Book 1, but that hasn’t stopped her from already looking beyond that horizon. “Celebrity...
Billboard

Normani & Cardi B’s ‘Wild Side’ Tops Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart

Normani achieves her first No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart as “Wild Side,” featuring Cardi B, ascends from the runner-up spot to lead the list dated Jan. 1. The single climbs despite a 2% drop in plays in the week ending Dec. 26 to become the most played song on U.S. monitored mainstream-centered R&B/hip-hop radio stations, according to MRC Data. (The previous week’s No. 1, Drake’s “Girls Want Girls,” featuring Lil Baby, falls to No. 2 with a 7% decline in plays.)
The Independent

Doja Cat says she instantly stopped smoking after taking acid: ‘It’s very interesting how that worked’

Doja Cat has claimed that taking acid helped her stop smoking cigarettes.The singer, 26, opened up about taking the hallucinogenic in a new interview.She told Rolling Stone that it was her “last trip” that “made me quit a lot of my habits”, including smoking.“Acid was a wonderful experience for me, but I felt I didn’t need it after a while,” she said. “My last trip was a bad trip, but it made me quit a lot of my habits.”“I was smoking lots of cigarettes. But I quit smoking because of the acid I took. I haven’t been able to...
musictimes.com

Doja Cat Reveals That She WON'T be Working With This Producer Anymore - Why?

Doja Cat, born Amala Dlamini, has finally spoken up about his working relationship with music producer Dr. Luke. The 26-year old breakthrough singer/rapper revealed in a Rolling Stone cover story that she has NO plans to work with the infamous music producer Dr. Luke. ""I don't think I need to...
hot1061.com

DOJA CAT WANTS TO MAKE NEW POP-RAP AND HIP-HOP ALBUMS

While Doja Cat recently expressed that she’s been going through career burnout in an Instagram Live session, it seems the rapper has now found something to get excited about again. In another IG Live session, Doja said she wants to make a double album: one side would have seven...
HipHopDX.com

Doja Cat Fans Out Over Homeboy Sandman: 'One Of My Favorite Rappers'

Doja Cat is no stranger to showing love to her favorite rappers, and Homeboy Sandman is the latest artist to be showered with praise. During a recent Instagram Live session, she played the Queens rapper’s song “Couple Bars (Honey, Sugar, Darling, Sweetie, Baby, Boo),” which appears on his 2012 Stones Throw album First of a Living Breed. While noting he’s one of her favorite rappers, Doja Cat couldn’t stop laughing at the outro of the track.
thebrag.com

Doja Cat says taking acid helped her quit smoking cigarettes

Doja Cat has credited an acid trip with her decision to quit smoking cigarettes. During an interview with Rolling Stone, Doja Cat revealed that it was an acid trip that helped her quit her addiction. “Acid was a wonderful experience for me, but I felt I didn’t need it after...
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Reacts To Her 12-Year-Old Mixtape Having One Of Hip-Hop's Biggest Sales Weeks In 2021

At a time, the only people who cared about first-week album sales were working in the music industry. In this current musical climate, though, it feels like everybody has an opinion about first-week sales, tallying up their favorite artist's numbers and using them to calculate how impactful the release was. Some critics have said that, because of the emphasis from fans on first-week sales, there has been a shift in the way that we listen to music, reducing replays after that all-important first week.
hypebeast.com

Snoop Dogg Reveals He Was "Hurt" After Not Being Able to Purchase Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg revealed in an extensive new interview that “the man in me was hurt” when he was not given the chance to purchase Death Row Records. Speaking to TIDAL‘s Elliot Wilson via GQ, the hip-hop veteran explained that he was led to his current executive position at Def Jam Recordings after failing to acquire Suge Knight’s Death Row. “I went looking for this job because I wanted to be the CEO of Death Row Records and basically take over the merchandise and rerelease their music, do documentaries, and possibly do my life story,” Snoop shared. “But then eOne Music [which owned Death Row Music until April 2021] didn’t want to give me action at it. So then I asked could I buy it? And they acted like they didn’t want to sell it. Then they sold it [to the Blackstone Group], and the man in me was hurt, but the businessman in me said, Okay, I got to find something else to do to take this energy of mine that I’m holding on to.”
