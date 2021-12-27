ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Outlets hurt by dwindling public interest in news in 2021

By DAVID BAUDER
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The presidential election, pandemic and racial reckoning were stories that drove intense interest and engagement to news outlets in 2020. To a large...

Morning Journal

Hong Kong National Security Police Raid News Outlet, Arrest Six

(Bloomberg) — Hong Kong national security police raided media outlet Stand News and arrested six people connected to the platform for sedition, local media reported, in the latest action likely to fuel concern about press freedoms in the city. Those arrested Wednesday for conspiring to publish seditious materials under...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
AFP

Shuttered Hong Kong news outlet's editors charged with sedition

Two senior editors of Hong Kong pro-democracy media outlet Stand News were charged with sedition and denied bail Thursday, following a raid that drew international condemnation over China's crackdown on press freedom in the city. - 'Irresponsible remarks' - China's foreign ministry hit out at criticism of the arrests on Thursday after the US, Canada and the EU condemned the raid and Beijing's crackdown on press freedom in Hong Kong.
PUBLIC SAFETY
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Editorial: Executions dwindle as public support falls. End this barbarism, already.

The federal and state governments carried out just 11 executions this year, the lowest annual total in more than three decades — and the latest indication that capital punishment is losing support across the political spectrum. It’s past time to finish off the slow death of the death penalty. The fact so few inmates were executed this year is encouraging, but it also shows just how random and unjust the ultimate penalty is.
U.S. POLITICS
swiowanewssource.com

Media outlets sue Reynolds over public records

Iowa Capital Dispatch sued Gov. Kim Reynolds and other members of her office on Thursday in state court for their repeated failures to respond to public information requests. It joins the Iowa Freedom of Information Council and Bleeding Heartland, an online political news and progressive commentary site, in a suit that asks a judge to declare that Reynolds and her staff violated the state’s open records law and to compel a response to those requests. The suit, filed by the ACLU of Iowa, also seeks a court order requiring the governor’s office to comply with future requests and reimbursement of legal fees.
LAW
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
U.S. POLITICS
mediaite.com

‘DO YOUR RESEARCH’: Adam Kinzinger Jabs Ted Cruz for Spreading Covid-19 ‘Misinformation’ in Botched Tweet

Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) called out fellow Republican Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Wednesday night after the Texas senator made a major factual error in attacking Democrats over Covid-19 restrictions. Cruz falsely accused Washington state Democrats of banning dancing, tweeting:. Blue-state Dems are power-drunk authoritarian kill-joys. Washington State: NO...
CONGRESS & COURTS
staradvertiser.com

China accuses Walmart of ‘stupidity’ over missing Xinjiang goods in stores

China issued a stern warning to Walmart Inc. following allegations that the company’s warehouse stores in the country stopped selling items from Xinjiang, ramping up pressure on the retail giant amid rising tensions with the U.S. over the western province. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the Chinese Communist...
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Marines say Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate is a ‘purge’

As the U.S. military has continued to refuse all religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate and has begun kicking out service members not complying with the mandate, some service members are calling it a “purge.”. Multiple Marines who spoke anonymously to Fox News on Wednesday and refuse to...
PUBLIC HEALTH

