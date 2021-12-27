Outlets hurt by dwindling public interest in news in 2021

Iowa Capital Dispatch sued Gov. Kim Reynolds and other members of her office on Thursday in state court for their repeated failures to respond to public information requests. It joins the Iowa Freedom of Information Council and Bleeding Heartland, an online political news and progressive commentary site, in a suit that asks a judge to declare that Reynolds and her staff violated the state’s open records law and to compel a response to those requests. The suit, filed by the ACLU of Iowa, also seeks a court order requiring the governor’s office to comply with future requests and reimbursement of legal fees.

