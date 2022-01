“You know, being together every week is getting to be a very, very nice habit. I hope you’ll keep it up, will ya?” This was Betty White’s line at the end of each episode of her very first sitcom, Life with Elizabeth, in which she and Del Moore played a married couple who kept stumbling into various hijinks. White first played Elizabeth in a series of sketches in Hollywood on Television, a local Los Angeles talk show that debuted in 1949. (When the sketches spun off into their own show in the early Fifties, she became one of the first women,...

TV SERIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO