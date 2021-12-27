ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

New at the Library

 5 days ago

New books on CD available at the Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County include:. • Forgotten in Death by J.D. Robb — The body had been left in a dumpster like so much trash, the victim a woman of no fixed address, known for offering paper flowers in return for...

Mining Journal

New at Peter White Public Library: New nonfiction

“Center Center: A Funny, Sexy, Sad Almost Memoir of a Boy in Ballet” by James Whiteside: I was pleasantly surprised by James Whiteside’s approach to writing about his career as a dancer. There is so much more to this book then just ballet, which makes it more inclusive to folks who don’t know much about the world of professional dancing. Whiteside documents his tumultuous childhood, his wildly imaginative mother Nancy, growing up gay in east coast cities and how he found acceptance and danger of being out. A main focus of the book is about James’ identity as a gay man and his lived experiences. My favorite part is the essay about his free-spirited mother, Nancy, who encouraged her five children to live authentically, even though she herself struggled with her son’s sexuality. She was a complicated character in the essay- at times hard to love with her poor decision making and struggles with addiction. However, it is obvious how much love she had for all of her children and how hard she fought for all of them. After reading, I loved Nancy and mourned her passing. These essays make you feel like you are having a conversation with your best friend late into the night.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
mysouthlakenews.com

Southlake Public Library is Getting New Carpet!

The Southlake Public Library is undergoing a makeover!. Starting Monday, January 3 through Saturday, January 15, contractors will install new carpet throughout the facility. Customers will not be able to check out books or use the library during this time. Materials currently checked out will not be due while the...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Daily Journal

New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free. Colgan, Jenny. The Christmas Bookshop. Cornick, Nicola. The Last Daughter...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
basinnow.com

Donations Solicited As New Roosevelt Library Takes Shape

Construction on the new Roosevelt Branch of the Duchesne County Library System is moving along and an invitation has been extended to the public of an important way to help. The announcement states that any monetary donation to go towards furniture, furnishings, and equipment is welcomed, encouraged, and deeply appreciated. There will be a donor recognition wall posted in the new library lobby for 10 years and no donation is too small. This effort starts now and will run until the new library’s opening which is scheduled for Fall 2022. Questions can be directed to 435-738-2800.
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
heraldstaronline.com

Community news from around the area

WEIRTON — The Four Seasons Senior Citizens held their December meeting at Undo’s. President Gene Viola opened the meeting. Tony LaRosa gave the opening prayer followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and the singing of “God Bless America.” He also gave the closing prayer. Committee reports...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
thejournal-news.net

Officials Cut Ribbon On New Hillsboro Library

Although the official opening was postponed due to a delay in shelving delivery, officials were on hand Monday morning, Dec. 20 to cut the ribbon to the new Hillsboro Area Public Library, located at 420 S. Main Street. Tish Spelbring, president of the Hillsboro Library Board, welcomed everyone to the...
HILLSBORO, IL
heraldstaronline.com

New Years Day closings

The following offices will be closed or schedules changed in observance of New Year’s Day, which is Saturday:. • Brooke County Courthouse is closed and will reopen on Monday. • Brooke County Public Library and its Follansbee branch is closed and will reopen on Monday. • Brooke County Senior...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
heraldstaronline.com

‘Giving Bags’ donated

The third-grade class at Burgettstown Area Elementary School donated more than 100 “Giving Bags” to the Sycamore Youth Center to benefit the children and homeless in Steubenville. Their teacher, Becca Schaming, made the donation on the students’ behalf to Bobbyjon Bauman, center director. The gift bags were filled with toiletry items and placed on a table in front of the center at 301 N. Fourth St., Steubenville, by the giving tree for those in need to take.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
heraldstaronline.com

A friend, indeed

Prior to the holidays, members of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department loaded toys, bicycles and other Christmas gifts into a truck for distribution to local children in need. The items were collected by members of Crossroads North River Church as part of its Toys for Toronto program.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
fortscott.biz

Southeast Kansas Library Features New Books

This newsletter about new books is distributed to people who are registered adult users at a southeast Kansas library participating in the SEKnFind catalog. We hope you find it useful, but if you don’t wish to receive this anymore, you can click on the “Manage Subscriptions or Unsubscribe” link at the bottom.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Register Citizen

‘Beautiful New England’ exhibit on view at Clinton library

CLINTON — This is the final week or so of the “Beautiful New England: The Oil Paintings of Michael Bilbow-Finucane” exhibit at the Henry Carter Hull Library at 10 Killingworth Turnpike. Bilbow-Finucane is a Connecticut native “with a focus on all aspects of New England and marine...
CLINTON, CT
marshall.edu

New Marshall-themed Little Free Library installed at Tri-State Airport

Marshall University Libraries and the Cabell County Career Technology Center (CCCTC) unveiled a second Marshall-themed Little Free Library (LFL), this time at Tri-State Airport in Huntington (HTS), on Monday, Dec. 20. The first LFL was installed in May at Yeager Airport in Charleston (CRW). The Kelly green, M-shaped libraries were...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WBAY Green Bay

Brown County Library announces purchase of building for new east branch

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Library has purchased a buliding for the future location of the East Branch Library. On Friday, the library announced the purchase of the building that housed Titletown Fitness, 2253 Main St. The library says the 16,300-square foot space is nearly three times...
GREEN BAY, WI
KIFI Local News 8

Rupert celebrates new year by dropping sugar beet

A large sugar beet descended from a crane in Rupert Friday to countdown the new year in Rupert. The post Rupert celebrates new year by dropping sugar beet appeared first on Local News 8.
RUPERT, ID
heraldstaronline.com

Births

Saber Higgs and Bradley Huntington Sr. of Steubenville, a girl, Dec. 2. Victoria and Jared Winterbauer of New Cumberland, a boy, Dec. 8. Cierra Barnhart of Toronto, a boy, Dec. 10. Whitney and Patrick Taylor of Wellsville, a girl, Dec. 14. Roberta and Deandre Didley of Steubenville, a boy, Dec....
STEUBENVILLE, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Church sermon topics

– Cadiz Presbyterian Church: “Living by Faith,” the Rev. Homer Harden, guest preacher. www.CadizPresbyterian.org. – Covenant Presbyterian Church, Steubenville: “If.”. – Christ United Methodist Church, East Springfield: “What God Said at Christmas.”. – Finley United Methodist Church, Steubenville: “The Gift,” morning service; “Makeover,” evening service....
STEUBENVILLE, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Swearing in day in Mingo Junction

Mingo Junction Village Councilmen Adam Peeler, left, Mark Baker, center, and Treasurer John McDonald were administered their oaths of office in council chambers inside the city building Friday morning. All three were elected in the Nov. 2 general election. Peeler is entering his third term on council, while Baker will begin his first full term after being appointed to fill the remainder of the term of George Irvin. McDonald was elected to replace longtime village employee Sophie Schoolcraft. — Andrew Grimm.
MINGO JUNCTION, OH

