Roma make loan cash offer for Arsenal midfielder Maitland-Niles

By Paul Vegas
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoma have made a move for Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles. The Daily Mail says Roma have offered a six month loan deal for Maitland-Niles with the prospect of the transfer becoming permanent for £8.4million. Jose...

Roma pushing to sign Olympique Marseille midfielder Kamara

Roma are pushing to sign Olympique Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara. Roma coach Jose Mourinho is in the market for a new midfielder and Kamara is being discussed. Calciomercato.com says the excellent relationship between Roma and Marseille is expected to smooth negotiations.Cengiz Under and Pau Lopez moved to South France from Roma in the summer.
Roma midfielder Pellegrini: Mourinho arrival like a thunderbolt

Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini insists coach Jose Mourinho has made a hugely positive impact since his appointment. Mourinho's start has had highs and lows, but Pellegrini insists it's overall been positive." "It was a thunderbolt, nobody expected the news," said Pellegrini. “(Paulo) Fonseca always tried to pass on his way...
Rodri grabs injury-time Man City winner against 10-man Arsenal

Manchester City extended their Premier League winning run to 11 games as Rodri scored in injury time to settle a heated contest against 10-man Arsenal.Pep Guardiola’s side had not been at the races until they were awarded a penalty on 57 minutes, with Riyad Mahrez converting to cancel out Bukayo Saka’s opener before Rodri struck in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 victory.An ill-tempered affair had seen Gabriel Magalhaes sent off after being booked twice inside two minutes, with Arsenal unable to hold on for a deserved point.Arsenal have a recent woeful record against City, having taken just one point...
Newcastle to launch bid for Roma midfielder Jordan Veretout

Newcastle United are to launch a bid for Roma midfielder Jordan Veretout. Foot Mercato says Newcastle want to bring the former Aston Villa midfielder back to England in January. Newcastle will table a bumper bid for the France international, knowing Roma will be reluctant to sell. Veretout has been an...
Jose Mourinho
Arsenal vs Man City result: Rodri’s late winner lands crucial blow in title race as Gunners implode

What could have been the start of something new turned into the same-old story: Manchester City beating Arsenal to fortify their title crusade. Rodri’s strike at the death saw to that, leaving the north Londoners crestfallen on the canvas come the final whistle.Mikel Arteta, at home recovering from Covid while his assistant Albert Stuivenberg worked the touchline, will have needed a room with lots of space for pacing. He might have required a new house altogether in the six minutes leading into the hour mark, undoubtedly smashing up things as Arsenal set a fine opening 50 up in smoke. A...
Phil Foden back with a bang as Manchester City extend lead at the top

Phil Foden climbed off the naughty step to send Manchester City into the new year with an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League.Foden’s first-half goal was enough for City to secure a 1-0 win at Brentford and tighten their grip on the title race after slip-ups by Liverpool and Chelsea.Foden and Jack Grealish had been benched for City’s wins over Newcastle and Leicester after they were pictured on a night out following the 7-0 home win over Leeds.But the England pair were back in the starting line-up in west London, and Foden’s goal made it a perfect...
Transfer news LIVE: Bukayo Saka to Liverpool, Chelsea target defensive trio, Bruno Guimaraes latest

Transfer news is swirling with the January transfer window set to open and Premier League clubs eyeing up opportunities to boost their seasons. And with Covid causing additional pressure on squads, extra depth could prove crucial in the second half of the season. Last year there were several important signings, as Arsenal loaned Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid before making it permanent last summer. Liverpool had a defensive crisis with Virgil Van Dijk and others out long-term at the time, forcing the Reds to dip into the market to acquire numbers. Ben Davies arrived from Preston and Ozan Kabak joined...
Chastened Chelsea must regroup with plenty still to play for

All told, 2021 will be remembered fondly by Chelsea fans. A second Champions League title, a talented squad littered with academy graduates who command first-team spots and a structure in place on and off the pitch to hold a position as a dominant force in European football. Yet after Mike Dean blew the full-time whistle on the last game of an impressive year, the majority of those leaving Stamford Bridge walked out with a deep sense of frustration. Perhaps even premature feelings of “what might have been”. A 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion confirmed in the 91st minute...
Ralf Rangnick praises reaction of Manchester United players in win over Burnley

Ralf Rangnick was pleased by the reaction and improved body language displayed by Manchester United’s players as they beat Burnley days on from the meek draw at Newcastle The summer arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane raised expectations around Old Trafford but this season has been a damp squib, leading to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit last month.Progress has been slow under interim successor Rangnick, thanks in no small part to the impact of Covid-19, and United looked well off the pace in Monday’s 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Newcastle.Former Red Devils skipper Gary Neville said the players were...
Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea striker’s interview ‘brings noise’ and is ‘not helpful’, says Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has said he did not like Romelu Lukaku’s decision to speak out about his unhappiness at Stamford Bridge, claiming the striker’s comments were a “surprise” and “not helpful”. Lukaku gave an interview with Sky Italy, which was published on Thursday after it was recorded three weeks ago, in which he said he was “not happy” with Tuchel and the system he has been asked to play in at Chelsea following his move from Inter Milan last summer. The publication of the Belgian international’s comments came after Chelsea more dropped points in the Premier League title...
Man Utd cruise past Covid-hit Burnley to strengthen top-four hopes

Manchester United cruised to a morale-boosting 3-1 win against Burnley on the eve of Alex Ferguson's 80th birthday on Thursday to strengthen their push for a Premier League top-four finish. Scott McTominay put United in front early and a Ben Mee own goal doubled their lead before Cristiano Ronaldo finished impudently to put Ralf Rangnick's men 3-0 up. Veteran winger Aaron Lennon punctured the party atmosphere at Old Trafford towards the end of the first half, giving Sean Dyche's depleted team hope, but United largely bossed a flat second period. The Red Devils are now in sixth spot, four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with a game in hand after interim manager Rangnick shuffled his pack following a disappointing draw at Newcastle.
Man City extend lead to 8 points as Chelsea stumble

Manchester City beat Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to an ominous eight points as title rivals Chelsea conceded a last-gasp equaliser at home to Brighton. Phil Foden's first-half goal was enough to give Pep Guardiola's champions a 10th consecutive league win as they took full advantage of injury-hit Chelsea's slip-up at Stamford Bridge. The defending champions now have 50 points after 20 matches, putting them eight clear of second-placed Chelsea. Liverpool, who lost to Leicester on Tuesday, are a further point behind. The coronavirus pandemic has ravaged English football's fixture list, leaving some clubs needing to play catch-up, but 2021 will end with City out on their own.
Man City attacker Sterling: Man Utd striker Ronaldo just phenomenal

Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling admits he grew up idolising Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. Sterling says he's long been a fan of the veteran striker. “Ronaldo is a phenomenal footballer," Sterling said. “Cristiano is 36 years old, but he keeps himself in good psychological and physical shape. We must...
Juventus reach agreement with Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele

Juventus have reached an agreement with Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele. Off contract in June, it had been claimed before Christmas that Dembele had agreed to sign a new two-year deal next week. However, Sport is reporting Dembele has pulled out of talks with Barca and settled on terms with Juve.
Arsenal striker Aubameyang joins Gabon AFCON squad

Sacked Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined the Gabon squad ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations. The Athletic reports he has already reported for international duty, meaning he is unavailable for the New Year's Day clash against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium. The tournament in Cameroon will get...
Reece James adds to Chelsea’s injury problems as Brighton snatch late point

Reece James’ hamstring problem heaped the misery on injury-hit Chelsea as Danny Welbeck’s added-time header stole Brighton a 1-1 Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge. Romelu Lukaku’s second goal in as many games still pushed Chelsea above Liverpool into second place in the table, but the Blues failed to survive a marauding Brighton’s second-half onslaught.
Diogo Jota confident Liverpool can close gap on Man City

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota is confident they can close the nine-point gap between themselves and Premier League leaders Manchester City heading into the new year.By the time Jurgen Klopp’s side walk out at Stamford Bridge on Sunday to face second-placed Chelsea – a point in front of the Reds having played one match more – they could trail City by 12 points.But Jota, who has scored seven times in his last nine appearances and will be expected to shoulder the goalscoring burden when Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane head to the African Nations Cup after the weekend, is confident it...
Arsenal open talks with Lyon for Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal have kicked off talks with Lyon for Bruno Guimaraes. The Gunners were keen on signing the 24-year-old in the 2020 winter transfer window with Mikel Arteta and technical director huge admirers of him. But the player opted to link up with Ligue 1 outfit Lyon instead in a deal...
