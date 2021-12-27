ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd boss Rangnick: The squad seems extremely fit

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United boss Ralf Rangnick is happy with the fitness of his squad. Only Paul Pogba is unavailable for today's clash with Newcastle. The German said, “Well physically they look good. We had a very intense training...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick praises reaction of Manchester United players in win over Burnley

Ralf Rangnick was pleased by the reaction and improved body language displayed by Manchester United’s players as they beat Burnley days on from the meek draw at Newcastle The summer arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane raised expectations around Old Trafford but this season has been a damp squib, leading to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit last month.Progress has been slow under interim successor Rangnick, thanks in no small part to the impact of Covid-19, and United looked well off the pace in Monday’s 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Newcastle.Former Red Devils skipper Gary Neville said the players were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man Utd cruise past Covid-hit Burnley to strengthen top-four hopes

Manchester United cruised to a morale-boosting 3-1 win against Burnley on the eve of Alex Ferguson's 80th birthday on Thursday to strengthen their push for a Premier League top-four finish. Scott McTominay put United in front early and a Ben Mee own goal doubled their lead before Cristiano Ronaldo finished impudently to put Ralf Rangnick's men 3-0 up. Veteran winger Aaron Lennon punctured the party atmosphere at Old Trafford towards the end of the first half, giving Sean Dyche's depleted team hope, but United largely bossed a flat second period. The Red Devils are now in sixth spot, four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with a game in hand after interim manager Rangnick shuffled his pack following a disappointing draw at Newcastle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City attacker Sterling: Man Utd striker Ronaldo just phenomenal

Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling admits he grew up idolising Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. Sterling says he's long been a fan of the veteran striker. “Ronaldo is a phenomenal footballer," Sterling said. “Cristiano is 36 years old, but he keeps himself in good psychological and physical shape. We must...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Victor Lindelof hoping for swift return after positive Covid test

Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof has provided an update on his health and revealed he hopes to be “back with the guys” soon.The Swedish international has not played for the Red Devils since the 1-0 win at Norwich on December 11, a match where he had to be replaced in the second half due to breathing difficulties.A subsequent Covid-19 outbreak at Old Trafford saw United have an enforced 16-day break before they returned to Premier League action with a 1-1 draw at Newcastle on Monday, but Lindelof was absent from the squad.🔙🔜Great to hear from you, @VLindelof 🙏#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 29,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Pogba
Tribal Football

Man Utd defender Lindelof: Hopefully I can be back with the guys soon

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof says he's feeling good as he recovers from a tough December. Lindelof suffered an on-field heart scare and then tested positive for covid last week. Lindelof posted to social media: "Hi everyone, I just want to check in real quick and first of all say...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man Utd 3-1 Burnley: Rangnick reaction

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick: "As expected it was a very tough, physical game against a team who play very physical. We also showed the qualities we have in our team. It was important to raise the energy level. "The whole team performance was a lot better, I was pleased...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick admits Cavani reluctant to start games

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick admits Edinson Cavani has been reluctant to play from the start due to injury concerns. Cavani came off the bench to score the equaliser in Monday night's draw at Newcastle. Rangnick revealed on Wednesday: “Actually over the last few days, I was also considering playing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Manchester United#German#Tribal Football
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick: Burnley very direct, very physical

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick expects a physical test tonight against Burnley. United will be aiming to get back to winning ways at Old Trafford following on from Monday's abject 1-1 draw with Newcastle United. “Again, this will also be a physical one," Rangnick told United's website. "Burnley is very...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Burnley prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Burnley head to Old Trafford hoping for a win to drag themselves out of the relegation zone - but they’ve only won a single Premier League match this season.They’ll have hope, though, after seeing fellow bottom-three sides almost do enough to really punish Manchester United; Norwich City were only beaten by a late penalty and Newcastle should have won just a couple of days ago in what was an eventual 1-1 draw.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United host BurnleyThe Clarets haven’t played since 12 December due to postponements so the fans will be hoping the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Rangnick hoping Lindelof fit for Man Utd clash with Wolves

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick hopes Victor Lindelof can be fit for their clash with Wolves. Sweden international Lindelof hasn't played for the Reds since being forced to come off in the second half of the 1-0 win at Norwich City on December 11 clutching his heart. He has since tested positive for covid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

McCoist praises Rangnick tactics for Man Utd victory over Burnley

Rangers great Ally McCoist spotted a tactical change by Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick for their win against Burnley. United leapfrogged Tottenham into sixth spot in the Premier League after proving to be too good against Sean Dyche's side at Old Trafford on Thursday night. McCoist spotted that his compatriot...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
94.3 Jack FM

Soccer-Rangnick says Man Utd not only about Ronaldo-Fernandes partnership

(Reuters) – Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick said he hopes to improve the understanding between all his players on the pitch and not just Portuguese attackers Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes. Ronaldo has scored 14 goals in all competitions since he rejoined the club in the close season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Berbatov: Man Utd can get into title race under Rangnick

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has been impressed by caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick. Berbatov has noted the improvement in United's fortunes since the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with interim coach Rangnick unbeaten in five matches since he came in. Berbatov told Betfair: "I don't want it to be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

BVB whiz Bellingham shuts down Liverpool, Man Utd talk

Jude Bellingham has pledged his commitment to Borussia Dortmund. The former Birmingham City midfielder is in his second season in Germany and continues to be linked with a return to England, where Liverpool and Manchester United are keen. But Bellingham says, "BVB is the best club for me and my...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Sevilla determined to prise Martial away from Man Utd

Sevilla is determined to prise Anthony Martial away from Manchester United. L'Equipe says Martial remains a top priority target for Sevilla. Having seen his United game-time restricted ever since Cristiano Ronaldo completed a sensational return switch to the Premier League, the France striker has told interim manager Ralf Rangnick personally that he wants to secure a new challenge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bruno Lage has more questions than answers ahead of Wolves’ trip to Manchester United

Wolves boss Bruno Lage admits even his players cannot say how ready they will be to face Manchester United.The squad have been battling a coronavirus outbreak which forced the postponement of Tuesday’s trip to Arsenal.It came after Boxing Day’s visit of Watford was called off after the Hornets were unable to field a side because of the virus.Wolves go to Old Trafford on Monday – their first Premier League game since drawing 0-0 with Chelsea on December 19 – with Lage conceding he is yet to discover who will be available.He said: “After 10 days without playing, in your mind,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Phil Foden back with a bang as Manchester City extend lead at the top

Phil Foden climbed off the naughty step to send Manchester City into the new year with an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League.Foden’s first-half goal was enough for City to secure a 1-0 win at Brentford and tighten their grip on the title race after slip-ups by Liverpool and Chelsea.Foden and Jack Grealish had been benched for City’s wins over Newcastle and Leicester after they were pictured on a night out following the 7-0 home win over Leeds.But the England pair were back in the starting line-up in west London, and Foden’s goal made it a perfect...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Bukayo Saka to Liverpool, Chelsea target defensive trio, Bruno Guimaraes latest

Transfer news is swirling with the January transfer window set to open and Premier League clubs eyeing up opportunities to boost their seasons. And with Covid causing additional pressure on squads, extra depth could prove crucial in the second half of the season. Last year there were several important signings, as Arsenal loaned Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid before making it permanent last summer. Liverpool had a defensive crisis with Virgil Van Dijk and others out long-term at the time, forcing the Reds to dip into the market to acquire numbers. Ben Davies arrived from Preston and Ozan Kabak joined...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy