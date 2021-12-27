Man Utd boss Rangnick: The squad seems extremely fit

Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof has provided an update on his health and revealed he hopes to be “back with the guys” soon.The Swedish international has not played for the Red Devils since the 1-0 win at Norwich on December 11, a match where he had to be replaced in the second half due to breathing difficulties.A subsequent Covid-19 outbreak at Old Trafford saw United have an enforced 16-day break before they returned to Premier League action with a 1-1 draw at Newcastle on Monday, but Lindelof was absent from the squad.🔙🔜Great to hear from you, @VLindelof 🙏#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 29,...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO